Barbara Evans talks about childbirth and says she will have a cesarean

Barbara Evans announced on Friday (03) that she managed to get pregnant after going through a long in vitro fertilization treatment. The 30-year-old model opened a box of questions on her Instagram yesterday and answered questions from followers about childbirth and pregnancy.

Among the questions, Barbara said that she wants her birth to be a cesarean. “I never wanted to have a normal birth. I really admire the women who manage, but I’ve always been very afraid. Mine will be a cesarean,” said Monique’s daughter, when asked if she intended to give birth at home.

Barbara Evans wants to have a cesarean delivery Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Barbara also spoke about the desire to be a mother and made it clear that he didn’t “appear” overnight. “It wasn’t all of a sudden, I always wanted to be a mother. In children’s games, I was always the crowd’s mother,” she said.

Monique Evans’ daughter also said that the twins are expected to be born in April and that she believes it will be a couple or two boys.

Fertilization process

The model and actress started the fertilization process in vitro at the beginning of June and decided to share the whole progress with the followers, through weekly videos on their social networks. She said she gained 14 kilos during the process.

The influencer showed how the transfer of two embryos was and was thrilled with the positive result. In the previous video, Barbara said that her uterus, according to tests, was ready to receive her children. The third embryo, according to the responsible physician, remained frozen in the laboratory.

The couple managed to gather 12 embryos in all during the three months of treatment, but only three were considered healthy after the cancer biopsy. They opted for the test to find out if the cancer gene was present in the embryos, as both have cases of cancer in their families.