Battlefield Mobile appears on Google Play! See how the game is! – Mobile Gamer

The first information about “Battlefield Mobile“, new game from EA that will again bring the franchise to mobile phones. The pre-registration link for the game is already active on Google Play. Learn all about the new Battlefield Mobile.

What will Battlefield Mobile look like?

Battlefield Mobile will be a shooter focused on online multiplayer. The game will incorporate much of the mechanics existing in the PC and console versions such as destructible buildings and differentiated team matches with great use of land and air vehicles.

On the Google Play page, EA already makes it clear that the game will be first person shooter (FPS). Battlefield Mobile will be free to download and play.

Where to download Battlefield Mobile?

Battlefield Mobile is now available for pre-registration in countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia. This indicates that the first tests will take place in these regions. Anyone who wants to pre-register to get to know the game first hand can do so by accessing the Google Play of these countries.

You will also be able to see information about the game and test it first hand, when it becomes available, via the Tap Tap page.

Minimum requirements to play Battlefield Mobile

EA has not disclosed the minimum or recommended requirements for playing Battlefield Mobile. The requirements that have emerged on the internet so far is to play the beta test. For the beta, at least one device with Android 7.0 or higher will be required. A device at least “powerful” will also be required.

EA has been announcing for some time now that it would bring Battlefield back to cell phones.

First Battlefield for mobile? Never!

Many sites claim this will be the first Battlefield for mobile, which is a big lie. EA already released Battlefield: Bad Company 2 for mobile 10 years ago. We even reviewed the game, you can see it here. and also Battlefield 3: Aftershock. The company had promised Battlefield 4 for Android and iOS in 2014, but the project was shelved. AND

In April of this year, EA announced the production of a new Battlefield Mobile and that it would be introduced soon. Well, here it is. Check out the images first.

Images:

When will Battlefield Mobile be released?

There is still no information about the release of the game. But sources indicate that it will only arrive globally in 2022. However, beta tests should take place later this month of September 2021.

BATTLEFIELD MOBILE LINK ON GOOGLE PLAY.

Source: PocketGamer

Advertising