“Be sensible and also get the vaccine, as it is the most effective way to prevent the most serious form of the disease”, says Secretary of Health | Rattlesnake

The CGN team spoke late this Saturday afternoon with the Health Secretary of Cascavel, Dr. Miroslau Bailak, who spoke about the importance of the campaign carried out by the municipality of Cascavel for the immunization of young people against Covid-19.

“This Saturday afternoon was wonderful, as we managed to apply the vaccine to the population aged 20 and over and there were more than 2,200 doses. We are very satisfied with the result”.

The secretary also said that all prevention measures were adopted and that even with the great adhesion, the necessary distance was maintained.

Bailak also said that the shows were a differentiator this afternoon. In celebration of independence week, cultural activities with various artists provided relaxation for the young people who were in the place.

The agility in the process also impressed and around 500 people were vaccinated per hour.

Next week, vaccination will start for the population aged 18 or over to complete the entire age group proposal established by the municipality. As soon as the new doses arrive in Cascavel, immunization will start and the schedule released.

The secretary also said that next Wednesday (08) there will be a recap for the population aged 20 or over.