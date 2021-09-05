Beyoncé turns 40 at the height of her professional life

Beyoncé’s birthday this Saturday (4) is not a national holiday in the United States, but don’t tell that to the members of the bey hive (Union of the pop singer’s name with the word Beehive – beehive, in English).

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles fans celebrate her birthday in style every year – and this year the brand is special.

So, in honor of the 40th anniversary of Queen B, the CNN prepared a special just with curiosities about the diva.

three things to watch

‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé’

Beyoncé gave one of the most famous and energetic performances ever seen at Coachella when she headlined the festival in 2018.

Fortunately for those who couldn’t get tickets to the live shows, she created “Homecoming” for Netflix, which features performance highlights and intimate behind-the-scenes footage of her preparations for the show.

And there were many moments of excellence.

This visual album was filmed as an accompaniment to their 2019 soundtrack “The Lion King: The Gift” and is exuberant in its celebration of blackness and African culture.

As with any Bey project, the production is top notch, a delight to the eye and rich in symbolism.

“Black Is King” is available on Disney+.

“Dreamgirls – Pursuing a Dream” may have earned Jennifer Hudson an Oscar, but it earned Beyoncé a hit with the song “Listen”.

Based on the Tony-winning play, the film stars Beyoncé as Deena Jones, one of a trio of black soul singers struggling to find fame.

The musical was exactly what she wanted. You can watch on Amazon Prime, HBO Max or Hulu.

three things to hear

Few people can say that their albums encourage college courses.

That was the case with “Lemonade,” a sweet hit based on the marital problems between the singer and her superstar husband, Jay-Z (they’re okay now).

There were also themes of racial, cultural and feminism in this critically acclaimed project.

It helps that the song feels so timeless too.

Do you like podcasts?

WBEZ Chicago has a solution for you.

The “Making Beyoncé” podcast traces the rise of a young woman in Houston to become an international icon.

dancing queen b

Few artists can get you off the couch to move and dance like Beyoncé.

Click play on this Spotify playlist featuring music by Bey (and curated by Kendall Trammell), let your hair down and dance on the imaginary stage on your living room floor.

An important thing to talk about

Beyoncé may be a huge star, but she never forgot where she came from.

She often shows her love of Houston, her hometown, even creating Covid-19 test sites.

She has also not left behind Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who have also pursued successful solo careers.

The trio often perform together at Bey’s biggest events like the Super Bowl and Coachella, and she’s supported them on some of their projects.

But the true brotherhood we desire would have to result in a trio reunion album!

something to taste

Whether it’s lemonade or something a little stronger, take the time to toast this inspiring woman who can sing, dance, act, be a magazine cover girl, build a fashion empire and wear a famous diamond few have ever touched.

This week’s flavor is a drink in celebration of one of the brightest stars to ever grace our universe.

