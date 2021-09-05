Biden to visit New York and New Jersey, hit by Hurricane Ida | World

The American President Joe Biden will visit the states of New York and New Jersey next Tuesday (7), to assess the damage caused by the deadly storm Ida – announced the White House this Saturday (4).
Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens neighborhood of New York City, according to a statement.
The devastating floods of Wednesday night (1st) left 47 dead in New York and its region.
US President Joe Biden bids farewell after meeting with local leaders from communities hit by Hurricane Ida in Galliano, Louisiana, USA, on Friday. — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
On Friday (3), the Democratic president was in Louisiana, the first US state in Ida’s crosshairs when it hit the continent, causing serious damage.
On the occasion, he appealed for national unity to combat climate change, a phenomenon he identified as the cause of increasingly frequent extreme events.
The Democratic president also used the visit to praise the merits of his gigantic investment programs, particularly in infrastructure, which have not yet been approved by Congress.