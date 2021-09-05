Big brother, Jeep Grand Commander updates in China

The Jeep Commander 2022 is already here, ready to eclipse the premium segment with its proposal to carry seven people in comfort, luxury and sophistication. In China, the exponent of the brand is another local product, the Grand Commander.

Despite the similarity in name, they are quite different. Greater Grand Commander is derived from the Jeep Cherokee (FCA platform C) and is actually a long, seven-seat version of it. Here, the base of Commander is Compass, the ex-FCA B platform.

In China, the Grand Commander 2022 has been visually updated, adding a new grille with the seven visual elements of the Jeep slightly curved, just like in the Compass, with chrome trim inside each one.

The full LED headlamps now have two daytime LED strips, reinforcing the visual proposal, which is also covered by glossy black side frames with LED fog lamps.

The bumper, on the other hand, adopted a grid with a hexagonal grid, with space for the adaptive cruise control radar. On the rear, the only change is the Grand Commander name on a black frieze, turning on the LED lights.

Inside, the biggest change came in the brown leather trim with Ultrasuede suede. If you recall, it’s the same pattern used in the Brazilian Commander. There is a choice of Nappa leather seats.

Next to the national model, this Chinese one has an old-fashioned but still luxurious dashboard. It comes with Uconnect multimedia on an 8-inch screen, as well as an analog cluster with a 7-inch multifunction display.

In mechanics, the Jeep Grand Commander 2022 from the Chinese, comes with a 2.0 Turbo engine of 265 horsepower and 40.6 kgfm, being the same that equips the Jeep Wrangler, however, with a little less power.

The same engine has a plug-in version, with hybrid propulsion and a range of 70 km. According to the Chinese, the Jeep Grand Commander Hybrid can travel up to 900 km.

The transmission is a nine-speed ZF 9HP and CVT automatic, respectively, and four-wheel drive with both terrain and drive modes. Prices start at 239,800 yuan or R$192.9 thousand. Ie almost like here with Commander.

Jeep Grand Commander 2022 – Photo Gallery