Bolsa Família: What will be the value after the end of the emergency aid? LOOK

After the end of the emergency aid, insured of the family allowance (BF) will have the monthly fee readjusted. The expectation is that from November onwards, families will receive a high bonus.

The emergency program has been granted since last year to thousands of Brazilian citizens, including BF beneficiaries. With the forecast for its definitive closure in October, another measure must be implemented to support the current subjects served.

End of emergency aid and Bolsa Família – Start of Brazil Aid

The correction in the salary of the insured of the family allowance it will happen for two reasons. The first is that the allowance currently received under emergency aid is higher than under the social program. The second is that BF will be replaced by Auxílio Brasil, which will grant high amounts to beneficiaries.

The new project should be implemented in November, after the coronavoucher extension payments and consequently the end of the family allowance. According to the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil Aid will have room for new recipients and more allowances, thus raising the value of the average monthly salary.

The expectation is that the families served by the Bolsa Família substitute will receive an amount of approximately R$300. However, to make it possible, the Federal Government is working to find sources with enough income to fund the new proposal.

In addition, so that families are entitled to an amount greater than the current amount, new benefits will be included in the new program. Through them, the families that fit will have a value below or above the average.

You May Like It Too:

Brazil Aid Benefits List

Check the allowances for Brazil Aid still without defined values:

Early Childhood Benefit: intended for families with children between 0 and 36 months of age;

Family Membership Benefit: paid to families with young people up to 21 years of age;

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: targeted at families as a financial supplement, if the per capita family income has not exceeded the extreme poverty line after receiving the previous allowances;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: granted for 12 months to Auxílio Brasil beneficiary students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions;

Child Citizen’s Allowance: benefit paid to heads of households who find a job and who do not find a place in day care centers to leave their children aged 0 to 48 months;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: available for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Single Registry;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: paid to Brazil Aid beneficiaries who prove a formal employment relationship;

Transition Compensatory Benefit: intended for current Bolsa Família beneficiary families who lose part of the amount received due to migration to the new social program;

Sports School Aid: aimed at students between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

Calendar of next installments of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final number 6th installment 7th installment NIS 1 September 17th october 18th NIS 2 September 20 October 19th NIS 3 September 21st October 20th NIS 4 September 22 October 21st NIS 5 September 23th October, 22 NIS 6 September 24th October 25 NIS 7 september 27th October 26th NIS 8 September 28th October 27th NIS 9 September 29th October 28th NIS 0 September 30th October 29th

See also: FGTS: resumption of collections will begin in early September