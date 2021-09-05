Botafogo wins Remo and moves up to third in Serie B at Brasileirão

O Botafogo follows with a perfect performance in the second round of the Series B of the Brazilian. This Saturday, Alvinegro defeated Remo by 1-0 at Baenão Stadium, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the national competition. Warley scored the goal of the duel.

With the result, Glorioso reached 38 points and climbed, for now, to the 3rd position – the team can lose this position if Goiás, who face Cruzeiro on Tuesday, score. Remo, in turn, continues with 27 and occupies the 12th place.

Remo returns to play next Friday, when it will measure forces with Vitória, at 7pm, in Barradão, for the 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Botafogo enters the field on Saturday to face Londrina, at 4:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

SLEEPY!

Unlike most of the games they played with Enderson Moreira, Botafogo had a hard time creating chances in the early part of the duel. The only times the team managed to create something was at the feet of Chay: the number 14, still in the first minutes, found Jonathan in the area. The full-back crossed to Rafael Moura, who missed a good chance.

After that, Remo grew. The home team reached the attack mainly on the left side of the offensive system and played the ball undisturbed in the second half of the field. Despite the volume of passes, the team did not put goalkeeper Diego Loureiro to work so hard, which represented a goalless draw at the end of the first half.

IT’S THERE!

Botafogo didn’t come back better for the second half. In fact, both teams returned from halftime with several difficulties to impose themselves and put offensive actions on the field.

Even so, Alvinegro left the difficulties behind and opened the scoring. After the entries of Luiz Henrique and Carlinhos, the team grew and reached the goal. After the midfielder’s cross, Warley received it inside the area and, in the second attempt, submitted it to the back of the net.

CHASING

​The goal taken did not corner Remo. The home team even pressured even more when they stayed behind the scoreboard and, as a break, passed close to a draw: Anderson Uchôa hit the crossbar after a cross from the right. The team from Pará remained on top and pressing.

Remo pressed again and started scaring again. After a ball raised in the area, Jefferson, alone inside the small area, finished off the crossbar. The final minutes of the duel were practically dominated by the home team, but Botafogo managed to hold on and, even with emotion, guaranteed an important victory.

DATASHEET

OAR 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Date-Time: 09/04/2021, at 7:30 pm

Local: Baenão Stadium, in Belém (PA)

​Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA – GO)

​Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA – GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

​lawn: bad

yellow cards: Felipe Gedoz, Felipe Conceição and Victor Andrade (REM); Rafael Moura, Diego Loureiro and Romildo (BOT)

red cards: there was not

goals: Warley (0-1, 19’/2ºT)

ROWING: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Marlon, Rafael Jensen, Igor Fernandes (Wallace 43’/2ºT); Lucas Siqueira, Anderson Uchôa; Arthur (Jefferson 40’/2ºT), Felipe Gedoz (Thiago Mafra 43’/2ºT), Victor Andrade; Matheus Oliveira (Rafinha 17’/2ºT). Coach: Felipe Conceição.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Carli, Jonathan Silva (Carlinhos 15’/2ºT); Barreto, Pedro Castro (Romildo 42’/2ºT); Warley (Luís Oyama 26’/2ºT), Chay (Ênio 26’/2ºT), Marco Antônio (Luiz Henrique 15’/2ºT); Rafael Moura. Technician: Enderson Moreira.