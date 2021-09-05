Botafogo would pass Cruzeiro and would be out of the Z4 in Serie B only with points won with Enderson

Imagine the (hypothetical) scenario: Enderson Moreira assume the Botafogo with zero points in Series B of Brasileirão. That’s right, just defeats and no score. Even so, Alvinegro, with only the performance under the coach, is ahead of the cruise and outside the relegation zone.

That’s what happens, in theory, in reality. Under the command of the coach, who arrived at Botafogo in the 14th round, Botafogo has eight wins, one draw and one defeat. There are 25 points earned with practically 83% success.

Cruzeiro, in 21 matches, has the same 25 points, but with five victories – the main tie-breaker in the tournament -, which would only leave Botafogo with the points conquered with Enderson Moreira. Alvinegro would also be ahead of black Bridge, also with 25 but with six triumphs, and would occupy the 13th place.

In other words, Botafogo, with only 25 points earned since Enderson Moreira took over as coach, would be ahead of seven teams in the Brazilian Championship. The team would be 2 points ahead of the relegation zone and 13 of the G4.

Since Enderson debuted for Glorioso, no team has scored more points than Alvinegro in Serie B. The result is visible in the table: the team left the 14th position and is currently the 3rd place, after defeating Remo, this Saturday, at Baenão.