Brazil beats Argentina and wins 33rd South American

This morning, Brazil beat Argentina by 3 sets to 1, partial 25/17, 24/26, 25/18 and 25/18, and won the South American men’s volleyball title. With this achievement, the Brazilian team continues to win all continental championships in which it participated, there are 33 titles in 34 editions – in 1964 the Brazilians did not compete.

With the victory in today’s game, Brazil reached 12 points, in four games, and concluded the competition with 100% success, losing only one set – in today’s match – throughout the championship.

It is worth mentioning that in this South American the Brazilian team had some different players in relation to the Olympics: Vaccari, Maique, Flávio, Adriano, Aboubacar, Cledenilson and João Rafael. Wallace, for example, had announced his retirement from the national team before the competition.

This was the first clash between the teams since Argentina won the bronze dispute at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

1st set

Brazil started very well, with Maique making good saves and Alan putting the ball on the ground. After a tougher start, the Brazilians were much superior and managed to maintain a good difference on the scoreboard, closing the first set with ease 25-17.

2nd set

In another disputed start, with point there point here, with Argentina not imposing more and not allowing Brazil to open an advantage. The Argentines got confidence in the game, managed to open two points – 9 to 7 -, but, after that, the match became fierce again.

Renan Dal Zotto asked for time to try to reorganize the Brazilian team, but the Argentines returned inspired and managed to open the biggest advantage of the set, three points. Brazil managed to react, sticking on the scoreboard, but Argentina closed the set by 26-24.

3rd set

With the game tied, the start of the third set was very disputed. With both teams well in the game and the score even, reaching 13 to 13. After that, Brazil managed to impose itself and open five points of advantage in an important moment, 20 to 15. The Argentine coach stopped the game to try to finish with the Brazilian sequel, but it didn’t work and Renan’s team closed at 25 to 18.

4th set

Brazil put in an overwhelming start, opening 7-1 very easily. But Argentina returned to the set and managed to reduce the lead to just two points. Despite this, the Brazilian team was not shaken and continued to play very well.

With the set underway, Brazil guaranteed the conquest of the 33rd South American title, closing with a score of 25 to 18.