Brazil beats Argentina in reunion after Tokyo and wins the South American Championship for the 33rd time | volleyball

The loss to Argentina in the decision for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics was choked up, but the Brazilian men’s volleyball team won the South American Championship for the 33rd time this Sunday. Playing in Brasília, Renan Dal Zotto’s team beat the hermanos by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 25/17, 24/26, 25/18 and 25/18.

For the decision, Renan Dal Zotto selected Bruninho, Lucão, Lucarelli, Vaccari, Isaco, Alan and the libero Maique. Marcelo Mendez played Argentina with Sanchez, Loser, Palacios, Palonsky, Ramos, Lima, and the libero Danani.

The game started with both teams serving hard and measuring strength in attack. The Argentines clearly had Vaccari as the target of their looting. With patience, the Brazilians gained game volume and Bruninho bet on Lucarelli’s strength to open four points on the scoreboard: 9 to 5, which led Marcelo Mendez to ask for time and ask the team to use more plays from the wings. Bruninho varied well with Vaccari, Alan and Lucarelli, and with 20 to 13 for Brazil, Mendez stopped the game again. With tranquility, Brazil closed the first set in 25 to 17, with Bruno Lima’s serve error.

With a beautiful simple block from Isac, Brazil opened the second set. Argentina replaced Palonsky with Mendez, who was essential in the group. As in the first period, the two teams played similarly, with good game volume and forced withdrawals. Vaccari stopped in the triple block and Argentina opened 9 to 7. Brazil did not let the Argentines stray and the scoreboard remained even, with the two teams alternating in the lead of the scoreboard.

After touching Bruninho’s net, Argentina opened 18 to 16 and forced Renan to ask for time. Setter Sanchez used Bruno Lima especially, and the team even opened three points, but Brazil touched 21-22, and it was Mendez’s turn to ask for time and try to cool off the game. With 24 to 22 for opponents, Renan asked for time. And with 24 to 23, the Argentine coach stopped again. João Rafael came in to serve, Brazil had a counterattack and Vaccari tied the set by 24 points. But the Argentines got the better of them and with a blockade by Loser over Isac, they closed at 26-24 and tied the game.

Brazil started the third set opening the advantage, and with 6-2 Marcelo Mendez already stopped the game. The time-out was effective, and the Argentines tied for 7 points. The Brazilian pass yield dropped, and the balance marked the set again. Renan changed the team, put Adriano in Vaccari’s place and Flávio in Isac’s place. Tempers heated up, but Brazil opened three points ahead. With a block in place, Brazil opened 20 to 15 and forced Argentina to ask for time. Palacios stopped in Brazil’s triple blockade, which closed at 25-18.

The fourth set started hot, but the Brazilians kept the block strong. With 5-1 for the Brazilians, Mendez stopped the set. With a block on Flávio, Argentina pulled in 9 to 7, and Renan asked for time. With patience on the counterattacks and Alan standing out as the main scorer, Brazil opened up a six-point lead. With 21 to 15, the Argentine coach asked for time once more, but Brazil closed the set in 25 to 18, with Bruno Lima’s serve error.

Bruno was elected the best player in the South American Championship and the líbero Maique was elected the best player in the final.

– It’s an indescribable feeling to be in the national team. It’s very exciting because we’re dedicated a lot to get to this moment. Winning a derby against Argentina is very good. I try to put my joy on the court so the energy doesn’t fall – he analyzed.

About the Olympic cycle for Paris 2024, which has already started, Maique highlighted the renewal of the Brazilian team.