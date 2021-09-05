Brazil beats Argentina, wins the Paralympic penta in 5-a-side football and breaks record

Brazil’s 5-a-side football won its fifth gold medal in the Paralympics in Tokyo 2020. In the final played against rival Argentina this Saturday morning, the Brazilian team had Nonato’s 8 shirt’s ability to win 1-0 and succeed champion.

The achievement represented a record for Brazil in the Paralympic Games. It was the country’s 22nd gold medal in the Tokyo edition, the best Brazilian performance in the event’s history, surpassing the mark obtained in London-2012.

The beginning of the match was very disputed, with no better chances for either side. That was until the first big Brazilian opportunity, at 5 minutes, at the feet of Paraná, who passed the mark and kicked crosswise for the ball to hit the crossbar.

Even with a truncated or difficult game, it was Brazil who dictated more the pace of the duel. With the first half ending 0-0, for the second stage, the teams returned basically the same way.

The move of the beautiful Brazilian goal would be left with seven minutes to the end of the game. Nonato, who had already made a good move shortly before, with the ball dominated in the middle of the court, passed between four Argentine markers and kicked hard, in the right corner, without any chance of defense for the goalkeeper.

The gold medal represented the fifth Brazilian soccer title out of 5 in the Paralympics. The Argentines got the silver and Morocco, beating China in the dispute, took the bronze medal.

