Brazil equals record for medals, is in 7th and supports another bronze – 04/09/2021

Brazil had a beard, hair and mustache in the Tokyo Paralympics. The Brazilian delegation had already achieved the best campaign in history by the most usual metric, which prioritizes gold, and on this last day of the tournament, Sunday (5) in Japan, it equaled the best place in the medals table and the record for total medals . And there is still hope of breaking this latest record.

The 72nd medal, equaling the performance of Rio-2016, came with Alex Douglas Pires da Silva, who won silver in the T46 category of the marathon, with a time of 2h27min00s, exactly two minutes behind the Chinese Chaoyan Lin. The brand is a South American record for its class and would enter, for example, the top30 of the 2019 conventional Brazilian ranking.

There were good chances for the 73rd medal to come out in the T11 class marathon, with Edneusa Jesus Santos, who was bronze at Rio-2016 and was third place up to 30km on the streets of Tokyo, but dropped in performance in the final kilometers and finished fourth. In the men’s version, Yeltsin Jacques, who was fighting in the second platoon, for medal, withdrew after completing half of the race. Still, he returns home with two diamonds, in the 1,500m and 5,000m. And it also won the historic 100th gold medal in Brazil in Paralympics.

And Brazil still has one more chance for a medal, with Vitor Tavares, who at 23:30 (GMT) disputes the bronze in badminton. He faces Briton Krysten Coombs in the third-place decision of the SH6 class. The Brazilian is favorite, as he comes bronze at the 2019 Worlds and performed better than Coombs against the same rivals in the previous phases.

For now, with 72 medals, Brazil equaled the Rio-2016 campaign, when it took the podium the same number of times. But this time the podiums are more qualified. In Tokyo, Brazilians won 22 gold medals, 20 silver and 30 bronze, compared to 14, 29 and 29, respectively, in Rio.

Brazil also equaled the best position in the medals table, in seventh, tying with London-2012, when it won 21 gold medals. There was a fear that Australia would overtake Brazil on the last day of Tokyo-2020, but the Australians, who had 20 gold medals, only won one more, in the T54 women’s class of the marathon, in wheelchair users. Jaryd Clifford, who was a T11 favorite for the blind, came in second. In the shooting, the Australian Anton Zampelli was eliminated.