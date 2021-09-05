Brazil exceeds exports of 200,000 t in a single month for the first time

Total Brazilian exports of beef (in natura and processed) rose 11% in August compared to the same month in 2020, from 191,141 to 211,850 tons. Already the revenue had an increase in relation to the verified in the same period of last year, with positive variation of 0.56%, to US$ 1.175 billion.

The data were released by Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo) this Saturday, 4, based on data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Economy. It is the first time in the history of this market that the country surpassed the barrier of 200 thousand tons exported in a single month, informs Abrafrigo.

In the first eight months of the year, the volume of exports decreased in relation to the same period in 2020 by 1%, reaching 1.283 million tons. Revenue is 15% higher in the same comparison: US$ 6.26 billion. Of this volume, China was responsible for 59% of revenue and exported volume, by the mainland and by Hong Kong. In July, the Asian country had purchased 100,962 tonnes of fresh and processed Brazilian beef.

Argentina and Australia reduce meat exports

According to Abrafrigo, Brazil benefited from the decrease in supply on the international market after the reduction in Argentine exports, due to the policy to combat local inflation, and in Australia, where the herd has not yet recovered from successive losses due to drought. and floods.

After the Asian power, the second largest importer of Brazilian beef protein until August was the United States. According to the organization, the country acquired 66,467 thousand tons in the period, an increase of 92.7% compared to 2020. Chile occupies the third position, with 62,621 thousand tons, an increase of 24.4% compared to 2020. Then, Egypt , with 35.495 thousand tons (-54.9%), the Philippines, with 35.495 thousand tons (+38.3%), and the United Arab Emirates, which bought 29,056 thousand tons (+13.5%).

In total, according to Abrafrigo, 88 countries increased their imports while another 75 reduced their purchases.