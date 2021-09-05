Brazil has a moving average of 609 daily deaths per Covid; fall in the average of cases is -29% | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (4) 560 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 583,313 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 609 — lowest mark since Dec. 7 (when it was at 603). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -20% and points out a trend of fall .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (29): 679

Monday (30): 671

Tuesday (31): 671

Wednesday (1): 643

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states show an upward trend in deaths: RR, ES, RJ

The state of MG did not release the data until 20:00 this Saturday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,872,417 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 17,946 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 20,802 diagnoses per day –O lowest record since November 10 (when it was 19.165), resulting in a variation of -29% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 583,313

583,313 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 560

560 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 609 per day (14-day variation: -20%)

609 per day (14-day variation: -20%) Total confirmed cases: 20,872,417

20,872,417 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 17,946

17,946 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 20,802 per day (variation in 14 days: -29%)

On the rise (3 states): RR, ES, RJ

RR, ES, RJ In stability (4 states and the DF): DF, BA, SE, RS, SC

DF, BA, SE, RS, SC Falling (19 states): PB, MA, GO, MS, AP, PR, AL, TO, PI, PE, AM, RN, PA, SP, MT, AC, RO, CE

PB, MA, GO, MS, AP, PR, AL, TO, PI, PE, AM, RN, PA, SP, MT, AC, RO, CE 1 state did not release data: MG

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 66 million Brazilians took the necessary doses and are immunized against Covid. There are 66,862,534 people who completed the vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 31.34% of the country’s population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,170,311 people, which corresponds to 62.90% of the population.

Adding the first, second and single dose, there are 199,684,060 doses applied in the country.

See the situation in the states

South

PR: -24%

RS: -12%

SC: -12%

Southeast

ES: 42%

RJ: 24%

SP: -37%

MG: The state has not released the data today. Data released the day before indicated a downward trend: -18%.

Midwest

DF: 14%

GO: -17%

MS: -17%

MT: -38%

North

AC: -50%

AM: -33%

AP: -18%

PA: -36%

RO: -57%

RR: 55%

TO: -29%

North East

AL: -25%

BA: 1%

EC: -64%

MA: -17%

PB: -16%

PE: -32%

PI: -32%

RN: -36%

SE: -11%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

