Brazil has a moving average of 609 daily deaths per Covid; lowest number since December | National Newspaper

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, in the last 24 hours, 359,061 people took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid. 989,724 received the second dose or the single dose vaccine.

In total, 1,348,785 people were vaccinated within 24 hours.

So far, the first dose has been applied to 134,170,311 million Brazilians, a number representing 62% of the population.

In Brazil, 66,862,534 million people are fully vaccinated. Number represents 31.34% of the population.

According to doctors, only two weeks after the second dose or the single dose, the vaccine has maximum protection.

Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo and Paraná are the most advanced states in terms of vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, 560 people have died from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 583,313 have died from the virus in Brazil.

The number of new cases registered within 24 hours was 17,946. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,872,417 million Brazilians have been infected.

The moving average of cases was 20,802 per day — a 29% reduction in two weeks.

The moving average of deaths was 609 deaths per day, showing a drop of 20% — the lowest average since December 7th.

Minas Gerais did not release the data this Saturday (4). The State Health Department informed that there will no longer be the release of data on weekends.

Three states had a high average of deaths: Roraima, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.