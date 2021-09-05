Brazil is South American champion and takes revenge on Argentina

A month later, Brazil took revenge for losing the bronze medal to Argentina at the Tokyo Olympic Games by beating rivals in the South American Championship final, by 3-1, partial 25/17, 24/26, 25 /18 and 25/18, this Sunday, in Brasília. It was the 33rd edition of the competition and the Brazilian team won them all.







Brazilian players celebrate South American title this Sunday in Brasília William Lucas Inovafoto CBV Photo: William Lucas / Inovafoto CBV

Bruno Lima’s serve to the outside defined the match. With the Argentine’s mistake, Brazil closed the fourth set by 25 to 18 and had a huge party. The Brazilians came in with blood in their eyes in front of rivals after two battles in Tokyo and Bruninho even put his finger on an opponent.

Renan Dal Zotto renewed the team after the Olympic cycle and many youngsters showed that they have everything to keep the team strong. Alan, João Rafael, Maique, Vaccari, Adriano and Flávio were the news at the South American Championship held in Brasília. Bruninho, Lucão and Lucarelli, the holders kept.

By securing the decision, the two teams confirmed their presence at the World Cup in Russia in 2022 and should further intensify the rivalry of recent years. After winning the group stage at the Olympics, Brazil was beaten in the bronze game. This Sunday, revenge came.

With powerful attack and defensive strength, Brazil closed the first set in 25 to 17. In the second, however, the Argentines scored two points in a row to tie with 26 to 24. They equalized the score and began to provoke the Brazilians.

The strategy, however, had the opposite effect. Bruninho put the house in order with a huge reprimand in hermanos and Brazil grew, closing the next two sets by 25 to 18 and celebrating a lot the achievement.