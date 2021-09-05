Brazil reaches 200 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 applied

Brazil reached, this Saturday (4), the mark of 200 million doses against Covid-19 applied. A little more than six months after the start of the campaign in the country, on January 17, 62% of Brazilians have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

For comparison purposes, it took the country about five months after the start of vaccination to reach 100 million doses. The data are from the state health departments collected by the CNN.

Currently, the states apply the immunizers Coronavac/Butantan, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.

Until the morning of this Saturday (4), 200,084,868 doses were applied. In relation to the percentage of the vaccinated population, just over 30% have the complete vaccination schedule — that is, they received either two doses or a single dose of Janssen.

Brazil is the 64th country in the global ranking for the application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 per 100 inhabitants. The comparison is based on calculations from Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Among the countries that make up the G20, group of the 20 largest economies in the world, the country ranks 12th, with 94.48 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants. In relation to the number of absolute doses, Brazil is the fourth country that used the most vaccines compared to the rest of the world.

China follows in first place, with more than 2 billion doses applied. Proportionately, the state that has the largest number of people with the complete vaccination schedule is Mato Grosso do Sul.

At least 45.89% of the population in the state eligible for immunization has received either two doses of vaccine or the single dose of Janssen. The main effect of vaccination is shown in the drop in cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

This Friday (3), for example, 14 Brazilian states registered less than 10 deaths by Covid-19. In addition, data on the occupation of beds in the country, also this Friday, show that only one state — Roraima — which publishes public or public and private data together has an ICU occupancy rate above 80%.

With the advance of vaccination, including the immunization of adolescents aged 12 to 15 years, states and the Ministry of Health are now discussing the application of a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the so-called third dose.

Until this Saturday, six capitals have already started to apply the reinforcement: Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA), São Luís (MA), Campo Grande (MS), Curitiba (PR) and Goiânia (GO). The capital of São Paulo should start next Monday (6).

However, most capitals say they await guidance from the Ministry of Health, in addition to relying on sending enough doses, to start the reinforcement.

According to the Ministry of Health, 233,185,798 doses of vaccine were distributed to Brazilian states. monitoring of CNN points out that 85.8% of them have already been applied to the population.