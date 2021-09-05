Brazil reaches 22 gold medals in the day with more medals in the Paralympics – 04/09/2021 – Sport

On the penultimate day of the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics, Brazil achieved its record for gold medals won in an edition of the Games.

The pentachampionship in soccer of 5, this Saturday morning (4), was the 22nd gold medal of the country in Japan, surpassing the 21 of London-2012.

After frustration with Thiago Paulino’s revoked gold in the shot put, the Brazilians were also able to celebrate Fernando Rufino’s title in canoeing, the 21st in Brazil in Tokyo, still on Friday night (3).

There were 10 more medals in total, the biggest number of one-day competitions in Tokyo. Now, Brazil has 71 (22 golds, 19 silvers and 30 bronzes), in seventh position in the overall table, and is 1 of the record of 72 obtained in Rio-2016.

In the 200 m class T11, Thalita Simplicio took the silver, and Jerusa Geber, the bronze. Another silver and bronze double was in the 400 m T47, with Thomaz Moraes and Petrúcio Ferreira.

In addition, Giovane de Paula won silver in canoeing and Ricardo Gomes was bronze in the 200 m class T37. The women’s seated volleyball team also achieved bronze, as did Débora Menezes in taekwondo.

On Saturday night, the last chances to equal the 72 medals, in addition to seeking an unprecedented sixth position on the board, will be in marathons and badminton.

See the highlights of the campaign in Brazil this Saturday

Penta in 5-a-side football against Argentina

Brazil maintained its historic dominance in 5-a-side football and won the fifth championship of the Paralympics in five editions with the sport dispute.

In the Tokyo-2020 decision, the Brazilian team beat Argentina by 1-0, a goal scored by Nonato seven minutes from the end of the match.

In Tokyo, in addition to the gold, Brazil maintained its unbeaten record of 27 games in the Games (21 wins and 6 draws).

Fernando Rufino wins 1st canoeing gold, which ends with 3 medals

Fernando Rufino, 36, won an unprecedented gold medal in canoeing, in the VL2 class men’s va’a (using arms and torso in rowing). He finished the 200 meter race with the best time in history, in 53s077.

The Mato Grosso do Sul from Itaquiraí led the race with ease from the start. He imprinted a strong rhythm and didn’t give his opponents a chance.

“This gold I dedicate to the difficult year of pandemic that people had. I dedicate it to everyone who lost loved ones, I lost people I loved. This gold is a way to make the people happy. Brazilians are a fighting people and they thrilled with me.” , said Fernando, known as “pawn”. “The life of a pawn is in my blood. I’m a Paralympic countryman”, he joked.

At the Rio-2016 Games, when canoeing debuted in the Paralympics, the athlete was cut due to heart problems.

Giovane de Paula, 23, was silver in the VL3 class (using arms, torso and legs in rowing). The Paraná native of Apucarana passed part of the race in third, but managed to overtake the British canoeist Stuart Wood and conquered the second position.

The day before, Luís Carlos Cardoso had already been silver in the KL1 kayak, totaling three medals for the country in sport in Tokyo. In Rio, canoeing had a bronze.

Two silver and bronze doubles in athletics

Brazil had a chance of going to the podium with two doubles in track events this Saturday.

In the first of them, Thalita Simplício, 24, set the same mark as the Chinese Liu Cuiqing in the final of the 200 m class T11 (blind athletes), with 24s94, but ended up with the silver medal for being 4 thousandths behind. Thalita was assisted by guide Felipe Veloso.

“I’m new and there’s a lot to happen yet. But for everything the world has gone through in recent years, this cycle will remain marked. If I could share, this silver would go to a lot of people, but especially this guy here [Felipe] and to my family, who are dying for me to come home and celebrate,” said Thalita.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Natal had already won silver in the 400 m T11, when they also lost to Cuiqing in the final. In the 100 m, she was disqualified after the rope that joined her to the guide broke in the last meters.

The other Brazilian in the race, Jerusa Geber dos Santos, 39, with the guide Gabriel Garcia, took the bronze in the race by nailing 25s19. The baby girl also ended up outside of 100 m after the rope broke, at the beginning of the race.

In the sequence, Thomaz Ruan de Moraes, 20, and Petrúcio Ferreira, 24, respectively won silver and bronze in the final of the 400 m class T47 (athletes with arm amputations). Moraes made the mark of 47s87, the best of his career. Petrucio finished in 48s04.

“This is very cool. As I said, every podium, anyway, is important. It’s not really my race. I’m among the top three in the world in a race that isn’t mine,” celebrated Petrucio.

The gold went to the Moroccan Ayoub Sadni, who hit 47s38, a new world record and vibrated along with the Paraiba after the finish line.

Moraes, born in Jundiaí (SP), made his debut in Paralympics with the silver medal.

Also on Friday, Ricardo Gomes de Mendonça, 31, won the bronze medal in the 200 m class T37 (walking brain paralyzed). He finished the race in third, with a time of 22s62.

New to Paralympics, the athlete born in Natividade (RJ) started in adapted sports in 2019.

Débora takes silver in taekwondo, which also ends with 3 medals

Débora Menezes, 31, won silver in taekwondo over 58 kg class K44 (athletes with unilateral amputation in the arms). In the final, she lost to Uzbek Guljonoy Naimova 8-4.

Débora was born with a malformation below the right elbow. She discovered the Paralympic sport in the final stretch of graduation in Physical Education.

Before practicing taekwondo, the athlete tried several other modalities: futsal, seated volleyball and athletics.

“The test with which I identified the most was the javelin throw. I had a very brief stint, six months, but it showed me what I could do in the sport with my dedication,” the fighter told sheet before your participation.

In 2019, the paulistana became world champion in Antalya, Turkey, defeating Naimova in the final.

After suffering a knee injury, she could be out of the Tokyo Paralympics. But postponing the Games by a year gave the fighter some recovery time.

Débora’s silver is added to Nathan Torquato’s gold and Silvana Fernandes’ bronze. The three representatives of the country in the sport’s Paralympic debut took the podium.

Women’s volleyball team repeats the 2016 bronze

The Brazilian women’s team got the bronze medal in seated volleyball after beating Canada by 3 sets to 1 (25/15, 24/26, 26/24 and 25/14). With this, Brazil repeats the position it had obtained in the Rio-2016 Paralympic Games.

In the group stage, the national team had beaten the Canadians by 3 sets to 2. In the medal dispute, Brazil was less frightened to reach its second conquest in the modality.