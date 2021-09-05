Brazil registers 560 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is 609 – Health

Brazil registered 560 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Saturday, 4. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 609, the smallest this year. The indicator has been falling for four consecutive days. The last time it reached that level was on December 7, 2020, when it was at 588.

This Saturday, the number of new infections notified was 17,946. In total, the Brazil has 583,313 deaths and 20,872,417 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.83 million people have recovered.

The State of São Paulo registered 178 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours. Only Rio de Janeiro also surpassed the mark of 100 deaths in the period, 164 victims notified this Saturday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 21,804 new cases and 692 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 20,877,864 people infected and 583,362 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.