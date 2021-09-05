Brazil rev Argentina after losing Copa America and seeking revenge

Neymar’s Brazil lost Copa Amrica in Maracan to Argentina; reunion happens this Sunday afternoon (Photo: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL) Together they have already made history in the Barcelona from Spain. Now, again side by side, the expectation that this partnership will enchant the world by Paris Saint-Germain. However, what will be at stake this Sunday, only 16h, When Brazil and Argentina step on the lawn of the Neo Qumica Arena, by the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, it will be the private duel that will oppose the genius of Messi in front of the refined football of Neymar, although the brazilian star is still out of shape.

In the particular clash of the two stars in games between Brazil and Argentina, the advantage only came to the side of hermanos in the last confrontation. Since the first meeting, in 2010, there were five matches. Messi got the better of three. The Brazilian team, under the command of Neymar, won the other two games.

Now, in his territory, and in a valid commitment to the qualifiers, in which Brazil leads with 100% success, with seven victories in seven games, the star revealed by Santos has a goal in mind: to re-draw this dispute and keep it alive this rivalry against an attacking midfielder who, six times, has already been consecrated the best footballer on the planet.

The most recent meeting involving Neymar against Messi, does not bring good memories for Brazilian fans. Even with a favorable scenario, where the Brazilian team played the final of the Copa America at Maracan, it was the brothers who had the last laugh by winning the decision 1-0. main selection, left to Neymar the cry. Not only for the loss of the trophy, but also for allowing the biggest rival’s party in his own backyard.

For Neymar, the rematch flavor increases in the same proportion as time distances the date of the last victory over Lionel. The last time he defeated Argentina with Messi on the field was in 2016. As now, the game was worth the qualifiers (Russia Cup). On that occasion, in the middle of Mineiro, Brazil scored a 3-0 with the right, including a goal by the boy Ney.

Now, in a game where the rematch atmosphere for Brazilians is on the line, the rivalry between Neymar and Messi is a more than tasty spice to give even more shine to the greatest classic in South America.

For the game against the Argentines, coach Tite will have a low on defense. Suspended, defender Marquinhos is out of the game. The athlete’s absence led the coach to summon Lo Ortiz do Bragantino. In the squad, the coach also has Miranda and Lucas Verssimo to fill the post.

Author of the winning goal over Chile in Santiago, Verton Ribeiro praised the team’s performance. According to the Flamengo midfielder, the result strengthens the team to face the Argentines. “Achieving these seven victories is a milestone and may it reach the eighth for us to seek more victories ahead,” said the shipowner.

About the confrontation, Everton said that the team is right and that the technical committee has done an excellent job so far. “Tite will see what’s best for the team. We have great players and a very large squad. Whoever enters has done it. Everyone is aware of the responsibility and we will prepare even more to play a great game at home,” added the player.

One of the newcomers to the group, defensive midfielder Gerson was excited about the spirit he found in the team. And vis-a-vis Argentina, he stated that this philosophy must be maintained.

“It’s always easier to be able to play and compete when you have the guts. In football, we can’t always win only with quality. It’s important to be focused to get good results,” added the defensive midfielder who currently defends Olympique de Marseille, France.

Argentina

On the Argentine side, coach Lionel Scaloni valued the triumph against Venezuela, mainly because he didn’t lose sight of Brazil. This Sunday, in a direct confrontation, he hopes to bar 100% of Brazilians from taking advantage of the qualifiers.

The great concern on the opponent’s part is to recover Lionel Messi. He received a stiff input from Adrian Martnez. In treatment soon after the match, the player, however, should not be a problem for the match against Brazil. Paredes and Otamendi should be the news of the Argentine team against Brazil.

Check out the matches:

17/11/2010 – Argentina 1 x 0 Brazil (Friendly)

In a match held in Qatar, the Argentine team beat the Brazilian with a goal by Messi. Mano Menezes was the coach at the time, and Neymar was an 18-year-old who appeared at Santos.

06/09/2012 – Argentina 4 x 3 Brazil (Friendly)

The teams faced each other in the United States and Messi scored a hat-trick against Brazil. Oscar, Hulk and Rmulo scored the Brazilian goals, in a game with three turnarounds. The coach was still Mano Menezes.

10/11/2014 – Brazil 2 x 0 Argentina (Friendly)

Brazil and Argentina performed the Superclassic at Ninho do Pssaro, in Beijing, China. Those who expected Neymar or Messi to decide the game were surprised. Diego Tardelli scored twice. Dunga was the coach. Jefferson defended a penalty from the Argentine star.

11/11/2016 – Brazil 3 x 0 Argentina (Eliminations)

In a clash that had more weight than the previous ones, the teams faced each other in Mineiro. In front of more than 53,000 spectators, Brazil defeated Argentina with goals from Neymar, Paulinho and Coutinho.

07/10/2021 – Brazil 0 x 1 Argentina (Copa America)

In the final, at Maracan, Messi broke the tie with Neymar. With a goal scored by Di Mara, Argentina overcame Brazil 1-0 and took the title of the tournament, in the Argentine ace’s first major achievement in the national team.

BRAZIL X ARGENTINA

BRAZIL: Weverton, Danilo, der Milito, Miranda (Lucas Verssimo) and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimares and Lucas Paquet; Neymar, Vincius Junior and Gabigol

Technician: Tite

ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martnez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi and Acua; De Paul, Guido Rodrguez, Lo Celso and D Mara; Messi and Lautaro Martnez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Local: Neo Qumica Arena, in So Paulo (SP)

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistants: Tulio Moreno (VEN) and Lubin Torrealba (VEN)

VAR: Jhon Ospina (COL)