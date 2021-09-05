Brazil vs Argentina: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing of the qualifiers | qualifiers – south america

Two months after deciding the Copa América at Maracanã – with a happy ending for the Argentines -, Brazil and Argentina meet again this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. CLICK HERE and follow in real time, with exclusive videos of moves and goals.

The duel, which is valid for the sixth round of the Qualifiers and should have been held in March, puts the first two placed in the competition face to face. Brazil has a large advantage at the top of the table, with 21 points, against 15 for the Argentines.

Globo, SportTV and ge broadcast the match live throughout Brazil.

The two teams already have a foot and a half in the World Cup in Qatar, next year – with 99% and 94% chances, according to calculations by mathematician Tristão Garcia, on the Infobola website. But the rivalry and the rematch component are in the air.

It is also another opportunity to see another duel between Neymar and Messi, club mates again, this time at Paris Saint-Germain. It will be the sixth edition of the match, which has an advantage for the Alviceleste 10 shirt: three wins and two losses.

Argentina’s team is practically the same as in Maracanã’s decision. Already Brazil has many problems for this date FIFA, mainly because of the veto of English clubs in the presentation of nine players. Four holders of that decision were not released by their clubs (Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fred and Richarlison) and two others were not called up by Tite (Renan Lodi and Everton Cebolinha).

Itaquera has good memories for both teams. Brazil has four victories in the Corinthians arena, while Argentina has two victories and a draw (in the 2014 World Cup semifinal, with the classification over the Netherlands coming on penalties).

transmission: the game will be broadcast on TV Globo, with narration by Galvão Bueno and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Júnior and Sálvio Spínola . SporTV also airs the match, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega, Pedrinho and Paulo César de Oliveira.

Once again the coach Tite made a mystery, closed the last practice and did not advance the lineup in a press conference.

At least one change is already right. Defender Marquinhos will be embezzled by suspension. Lucas Veríssimo played in his place in the only training session before the match and should make his debut for the Seleção.

Later on, Tite can make two changes, both already made in the second half of the duel against Chile: Everton Ribeiro in the place of Vini Jr and Gerson in the place of Bruno Guimarães.

Brazil’s possible lineup is: Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

Hanging: Éder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson and Neymar.

Embezzlement: Marquinhos (suspended) Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Malcom and Claudinho (not released by the clubs they play for) and Matheus Nunes (alleged that he would have to quarantine on his return to Portugal, but has an invitation to play in the Portuguese national team).

Argentina – Coach: Lionel Scaloni

The Alvicelles team is going through a good phase that has not been seen for some time. Champion of the last Copa America, ending a 28-year fast, Argentina is undefeated by 21 games, the second longest streak between national teams today (only behind Italy, with 35).

In the last round, the hermanos beat Venezuela, away from home, by 3-1. In the first half of this match, Messi took a very tough entry from Adrián Martínez, who ended up being sent off. However, the shirt 10 is recovered from the stroke and confirmed as a starter.

After serving suspension, Leandro Paredes should return to the team.

Unlike Brazil, Argentina can count on four athletes who play in England. However, the São Paulo State Department of Health is investigating the possibility that they have entered Brazil, allegedly, in an irregular way to the country’s sanitary rules last Friday.

They are goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez and midfielder Emiliano Buendia, athletes from Aston Villa, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero, from Tottenham. According to an ordinance of the Civil House, as they spent less than 14 days in the United Kingdom, they would have to fulfill a fourteen-day quarantine upon entering Brazil.

According to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the athletes declare, upon disembarkation, that they have no passage through countries where there is restriction (in the case of the United Kingdom).

Despite the imbroglio, the quartet should go to this afternoon’s game.

Argentina’s likely lineup is: Emiliano Martínez; Molina (Montiel), Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Di María.

hanging: Montiel, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Quarta, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Domínguez, Lautaro Martínez.

