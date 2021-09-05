Bulletin: 29-year-old man is among the six victims of Covid-19 in Alagoas

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Saturday (4/9), confirms 315 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 236,423 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 699 are in home isolation. Another 229,403 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 4,036 cases under epidemiological investigation. Six deaths were recorded in Alagoas territory, including that of a 29-year-old man. He lived in Rio Largo, was obese and died at the Hospital Metropolitano de Alagoas (HMA) in Maceió. With that, Alagoas has 6,096 deaths by Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,096 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,088 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,369 were male and 2,719 female. There were 2,648 people living in Maceió and the other 3,440 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) , from Sesau.

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Saturday’s bulletin (4/9), six more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with one victim from the capital of Alagoas and five from the interior of the state. Maceió’s victim was a 54-year-old woman who had no comorbidities and died at Maceió Hospital, in Maceió.

Regarding the five victims who lived in the interior of the state, it was a 29-year-old man, in addition to four women aged 51, 75, 77 and 80 years. The 29-year-old man lived in Rio Largo, was obese and died at the Hospital Metropolitano de Alagoas (HMA), in Maceió; the 51-year-old woman lived in Arapiraca, had no comorbidities and died at the Regional Hospital, in Arapiraca; the 75-year-old woman lived in Rio Largo, was hypertensive, diabetic and died at the State General Hospital (HGE), in Maceió; the 77-year-old woman, who lived in Senador Rui Palmeira, was diabetic, hypertensive and died at the Agreste Emergency Hospital (HEA), in Arapiraca; and the 80-year-old woman lived in Feira Grande, had cardiovascular disease, hypertension and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 1,488 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 116 were occupied until 4 pm on Friday (3/9), which corresponds to 8% of the total. Currently, 53 patients are in ICU beds, five occupying intermediate beds and 58 in ward beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/