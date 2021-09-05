Bulletin confirms another death by Covid-19 in Juiz de Fora

The City of Juiz de Fora confirmed a death by Covid-19 in this Friday (3) edition of the epidemiological bulletin. The victim is a 67-year-old elderly man who died on Wednesday (1). According to the Health Department, he had systemic arterial hypertension as a comorbidity. With the new death, the city has 1,935 fatal victims of the disease. Comorbidities, in addition to age, according to authorities, are risk factors for the disease to worsen.

94 new diagnoses were also reported in the last 24 hours, reaching 44,130 positive certificates for the coronavirus in the city. In addition, 253 suspicions of infection were registered in judge-foranos. Thus, there are 102,024 probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

148 judge-foranos hospitalized with Covid-19

Content continues after the ad

Also according to municipal numbers, there were 148 judge-foranos hospitalized because of the infection until 7:10 pm this Friday (3), 62 of whom were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), while 86 occupied ward beds.

In the SUS Covid ICU beds, occupancy was 35%, while in the infirmaries, the indicated capacity was 34.18%. In the private network, 73.45% of the ICUs were occupied this Friday night, but in this case, adding patients with Covid-19 and all other illnesses. The percentage of occupation of private wards, as usual, is not disclosed in the bulletin.

All data from the epidemiological bulletin (cases, suspicions and deaths) refer to residents of Juiz de Fora. The balance is made available by the City Hall, on the website covid19.pjf.mg.gov.br, created to disseminate information about the coronavirus.

Vaccine

According to the Health Department, 2,826 doses of vaccines were applied throughout this Friday (3), with 777 first doses and 2,049 second applications.