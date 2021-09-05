By choice of the Exiles, Nadja Pessoa goes to Exílio da Ilha Record – RecordTV







THE-



A+



By choice of the Exiles, Nadja Pessoa goes to the Exile of Ilha Record Playback/RecordTV

This Saturday (4), the Exiles were able to interfere in the game of the explorers of the Island Record. By choice of the group, Nadja moves into Exile.

Pyong Lee and Laura Keller were immune to the decision, as they are the players with the most maps.

To break the news to the participants, Lucas Selfie took a ride with the Guardian and went to the Village in person.

The announcement surprised everyone. The actress’s arrival at the Cave was not at all friendly.

Nadja and Lucas Selfie exchanged “barbs” and the atmosphere got heavy. Antonela and Thomaz tried to ease the conflict, but were unsuccessful. See how it went:

The reality show airs from Monday to Friday, starting at 10:45 pm; and on Saturdays, at 11 pm, on the screen of Record TV.

