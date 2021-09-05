Caio Ribeiro gets emotional when he talks about the messages he received after announcing cancer

In an interview with Globo Esporte, this Saturday afternoon (4), Caio Ribeiro, 46, was moved when talking about the loving messages he received after announcing that he is being treated for cancer.

“I knew that a wave of affection was coming, that people would be sensitized, but I swear… there were many messages, more than 600 thousand views [do vídeo em que ele fala sobre a doença], calls from friends, and [manifestações] from people I don’t even know. This makes me stronger and will be good for me and my family in this final stretch of treatment,” he told presenter Felipe Andreoli.

The former soccer player and Globo commentator stated that he has two more chemotherapy sessions. “Until September 20th, I’ll be back [ao Globo Esporte], God willing,” he said.

On Friday night (3), Ribeiro published a video in which he claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This type of cancer affects the lymphatic system, a set of organs and tissues that produce the cells responsible for immunity.

In the conversation with Andreoli, Ribeiro stated that he is feeling well and that he did not disclose the disease before because “he didn’t want to worry anyone”.

