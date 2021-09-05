Caixa Tem 2021: NEW microcredit may be released at the end of September

At the end of this month, the Federal Savings Bank should release more details about the microcredit line that will be offered by the application box has. The platform already provides a series of free financial services, in addition to passing on benefits from some government programs.

According to the institution’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the objective is to make loans accessible to low-income Brazilian citizens who often cannot be approved by other traditional banks or fintechs.

Caixa’s microcredit

The microcredit that will be offered in the box has will have values ​​from R$ 500 to R$ 3 thousand to be hired. One of the advantages is the number of installments for payment, which may vary from 18 to 24 months.

In addition, the procedure will be performed entirely by the box has, from the first steps of hiring to releasing the money in the digital social savings account. Therefore, the steps will be performed virtually.

Also according to Guimarães’ declaration, the intention is to serve at least 30 million vulnerable people with microcredit. When released, the option will already be pre-approved in the application, and it is possible to view the amount and amount of installments for payment.

“Most people cannot calculate compound interest. The important thing is how much I’m going to pay per month and whether it fits in the budget. So, we are going to launch this program when Bolsa Família takes place. About the new Bolsa Família, Caixa Econômica and I are involved in the operational part, who is really doing this discussion is the Ministry of Citizenship with the Ministry of Economy”, he highlighted.

Start of new program

In the latest discussions, the president of Caixa informed that the announcement of the credit line will take place at the end of September, in order to combine the offer with the closing of the emergency aid.

Thus, the expectation is that microcredit will be available from November, just after the end of payments of the seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid.

“We are going to combine the end of emergency aid with the beginning of the microcredit program for 30 million people. We are going to combine it with two groups: the group that will receive the Bolsa Família, this group is unable to pay, so it is an income transfer, and the group that is able to pay”, said Guimarães.

At the end of this month, the Federal Savings Bank should release more details about the microcredit line that will be offered by the Caixa Tem application. The platform already offers a series of free financial services, in addition to passing on benefits from some government programs.

You May Like It Too:

According to the institution’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the objective is to make loans accessible to low-income Brazilian citizens who often cannot be approved by other traditional banks or fintechs.

Caixa’s microcredit

The microcredit that will be offered in the box has will have values ​​from R$ 500 to R$ 3 thousand to be hired. One of the advantages is the number of installments for payment, which may vary from 18 to 24 months.

In addition, the procedure will be carried out entirely by Caixa Tem, from the first steps of contracting until the release of money in the digital social savings account. Therefore, the steps will be performed virtually.

Also according to Guimarães’ declaration, the intention is to serve at least 30 million vulnerable people with microcredit. When released, the option will already be pre-approved in the application, and it is possible to view the amount and amount of installments for payment.

“Most people cannot calculate compound interest. The important thing is how much I’m going to pay per month and whether it fits in the budget. So, we are going to launch this program when Bolsa Família takes place. About the new Bolsa Família, Caixa Econômica and I are involved in the operational part, who is really doing this discussion is the Ministry of Citizenship with the Ministry of Economy”, he highlighted.

Start of new program

In the latest discussions, the president of Caixa informed that the announcement of the credit line will take place at the end of September, in order to combine the offer with the closing of the emergency aid.

Thus, the expectation is that microcredit will be available from November, just after the end of payments of the seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid.

“We are going to combine the end of emergency aid with the beginning of the microcredit program for 30 million people. We are going to combine it with two groups: the group that will receive the Bolsa Família, this group is unable to pay, so it is an income transfer, and the group that is able to pay”, said Guimarães.

See also: Emergency Assistance: calendar will take a weekend break