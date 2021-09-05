Calendar helps, and Flamengo’s DM stipulates a deadline for Bruno Henrique’s return to Renato Gaúcho’s team

After the resignation of Rogério Ceni and the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo recovered during the season and is playing in the three titles that are still disputed this season: Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão. And who has been once again the protagonist is the striker Brunho Henrique. The shirt 27 has been decisive in several Mais Querido games, however, in the rout of the Cariocas over Grêmio by 4-0, in the first game of the most democratic competition in the country, in Porto Alegre, the professional ended up getting injured.

After the duel, the striker was reassessed by the club’s medical department and a grade 2 thigh injury was found. Since then, Bruno Henrique has not been on the field anymore and has not even played in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout against Santos, last Saturday, at Vila Belmiro. Behind the scenes there is already a date for the athlete to return to being among the holders of coach Renato Gaúcho.

Although the fans are rooting for Bruno Henrique to be available to de Renato Gaúcho for the match against Palmeiras, scheduled for next Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque. However, the club’s doctors want to leave the player 100% for the Libertadores duels against Barcelona, ​​Ecuador. The semi clashes take place on September 22nd and 29th.

To stay healthy for the final phase of the season, he has been undergoing full treatment ever since. As the qualifiers brought a refreshment on the calendar and took a break from the games, the 27 shirt and the doctors speed up the process so that the athlete becomes a reinforcement at the most important moment of the season. The information is from the Uol Esporte reporting team.

Who has been replacing the attacker is Michael. The player has even been doing good matches alongside Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Vitinho has also been coming in well throughout the matches. That’s why Renato is in no hurry and only wants the 27 shirt back when the athlete is 100% physically.