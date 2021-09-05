Canada recruits Brazilians for over 200 jobs in Quebec

Positions are available for nurses, welders, industrial mechanics, engineers, programmers, among others.

(Getty Creative)

Recruitment initiative in Latin America offers more than 200 vacancies

Entries are open until September 27th and must create a profile in French

More than 50 companies participate in the initiative. Brazilians are the most desired

Companies in the province of Quebec, Canada, have more than 200 job openings in the areas of information technology, healthcare, industry and manufacturing. Registration is free and runs until September 27th.

“Brazilians are the most desired by local companies, precisely because of their competence and ease of adapting to the Québec culture,” said Sara Tapia, director of international mobility at the Québec International agency, to Exame.

This is the agency responsible for the virtual recruitment initiative for workers, called Journées Québec Amérique Latine. According to Tapia, the edition reached the largest number of companies participating in recruitment in Latin America, totaling more than 50 interested parties.

Read too:

Those wishing to know more about the vacancies can consult the information on the Quebec na Cabeça website. It is through this link that they must create a profile in French and apply for positions, available to nurses, welders, industrial mechanics, engineers, programmers, among others.

Those selected through the selection process will receive a temporary employment contract that can vary from one to three years in length. During this time, it will be possible to take free online courses in French, provided by the Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (MIFI) – which, together with the agency and the Drummondville Economic Development Corporation (SDED), organized the recruitment initiative .