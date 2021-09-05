Captain of the training game, Deyverson comments on the importance of intense activity at Allianz

This Saturday morning, the Palmeiras held a training game at Allianz Parque, continuing the period without matches and technical and tactical preparation under the command of Abel Ferreira. The coaching staff divided two teams for the activity at the Verdão stadium, and Deyverson was the captain of the white team, which won 4-2.

The center forward commented on the importance of training with an official match face, played at an intense pace. The activity included refereeing, complete uniforms and two periods of 45 minutes.

“It was a nice training, with intensity, as if it were a game. I enjoyed that armband a little today, my first time as a captain. We know it’s between us, but everyone gave their best, dedicated themselves, and Palmeiras won, regardless of whether they were white or green. Now we’re going to rest and next week we’ll work even harder”, said the centre-forward.

Then Deyverson spoke briefly about the days off for training since the beginning of this week.

“We had a strong work week, we kept our focus, we worked on the tactical part. We have important games for the Brazilian, Libertadores, so we work focused so that good results can come. They will be difficult games, but we have a great team, we know our value and our capacity”, concluded.

On Sunday, Palmeiras players will have a day off. The re-presentation is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Football Academy. Verdão returns to the field on September 12 (Sunday), in a game against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

