Carla Perez sends a message to Camila Cabello: “Respect Cinderella from Bahia”

Recently, singer Camila Cabello revealed to Variety that she felt proud to be the “first Latin Cinderella”. However, she is not right. That’s because Carla Perez, one of the “cinderellas” of South America, gave a beautiful answer to Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend.

“What are you talking about? First Latin Cinderella? Respect Cinderella Baiana, my love“, wrote the singer on Twitter. It is worth remembering that Carla starred in the feature film “Cinderela Baiana”, considered a trash classic, released 23 years ago.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

On her Instagram, Carla Perez shared some scenes from the movie. “This moment belongs to you, loves, CINDERELA BAIANA with scenes never seen here, but as I love you, I’m bringing this #tbt“, said the blonde in a hint to Camila Cabello.

Cinderela: Critics share opinion on film starring Camila Cabello

This Friday (03), the film starring Camila Cabello, Cinderela arrived at Amazon Prime. However, what the beauty did not expect is that the critics did not approve of the project. Unlike the singer’s fans, who obviously loved it.

At Rotten Tomatoes, the production had only 40% approval. It is noteworthy that this is the biggest aggregator of movie reviews on the internet.

“Although the creative vision of director Kay Cannon and the use of well-known songs in the soundtrack point to an elegant re-adaptation of familiar elements, the execution brings some ‘tears in the dress’”, says the review published in Variety magazine.

“Not even a formidable cast – with Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan – can save this movie,” comments The Hollywood Reporter.

“Cinderella’s soundtrack is solid, but the film is empty, the performances are weak and the dialogue is cringe,” analyzes Screen Rant’s review.

“While Cinderella’s message is admirable, the film has no soul. And that robs us of all our joy when watching it”, concluded the review of The Atlantic website.

Now check out some fan opinions:

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is a lot more fun than I expected. Enchanted escapism to forget about this madness called Brazil (even if only for a few minutes). Billy Porter rocks. (Don’t watch it if you’re not into musicals.) 💖 pic.twitter.com/BeCJvanDIy — Edson Fabricio (aka Nico Verso) (@edsonfabricio) September 3, 2021

OK, I loved Cinderella starring Camila Cabello — Emilly Gisely (@emillygisely__) September 3, 2021

CAMILA CABELLO IS PERFECT IN CINDERELA WITHOUT CONDITIONS, THIS WOMAN IS EVERYTHING — clarinha🤠 (@MariaClaratjj) September 3, 2021

Shawn Mendes surprises Camila Cabello on Cinderella’s set

The movie ‘Cinderella’, in which Camila Cabello is the protagonist, premieres this Friday, September 3, on Amazon Prime Video. However, the recordings were not all flowers, as the artist had to spend a few weeks away from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. However, the musician surprised her on one of the recording days.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star talked about watching her movie with her boyfriend: “We watched while Kay Cannon [diretor de ‘Cinderella’] was on Zoom and it was, like, the first time I saw the movie and Shawn was there. And it was so funny. He [Shawn Mendes] is my guy. I love that guy.”

Also, Camila Cabello said having Shanw Mendes as her prince would be weird. “It would have been weird [se ele interpretasse o príncipe], because he is my boyfriend in real life. But he’s the best and I think we support each other and we always want to see each other.”

Finally, the singer revealed a surprise she received from her lover backstage. “He surprised me the week of the prom recording and saw me do one of the scenes. He was there from the beginning and was very supportive. I’m lucky to have some amazing people in my life.”

Shawn Mendes has a cute tattoo in honor of Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello live a fairytale relationship! The two have been together for two years and were already inseparable friends even before the romance began. They don’t hide the love they feel, but what not everyone knows is that the Canadian decided to perpetuate this affection on his skin.

In a recent interview with the Italian magazine “Cioè Max”, Camila revealed that Shawn got a tattoo in her honor. “Surprisingly, he got a tattoo that says ‘little sunflower’. It’s for me, sunflowers are definitely my favorite flowers.” she said. The tattoo is on the singer’s rib region.

Also, Camila made some revelations about the relationship. “He is protective and very sweet, he made me discover a side of love that I didn’t know. But we also have our ups and downs. When we fight, we get in a bad mood for hours,” said.

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged?

Camila Cabello turned the talk by sharing a video on TikTok dancing to her new single, “Don’t Go Yet“. Is that a detail ended up stealing the scene: the singer wore a ring that looked like an engagement. With that, rumors surfaced that she and Shawn Mendes would be ready for marriage.

Last Thursday, August 26th, Camila talked about the rumors during her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon. “No, he didn’t ask me to marry him and I’m not engaged.”, clarified.

Cabello said the trouble started because she doesn’t know which hand the engagement ring goes in. “I swear, I still don’t know which hand the engagement ring is in, so I sometimes put it on my ring finger. And, I mean, would I like you to enlighten me? Which hand does the engagement ring go in?“he asked the presenter.

“My parents are married and they both lost their rings. And literally, my mom doesn’t know either. She could save me from this, but she didn’t, since she doesn’t know“he explained. The presenter, then, saved the artist and told that it is in the left hand.

CHECK OUT MORE: Jimin, from BTS, delights when he misses his fans