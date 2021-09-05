Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal’s salad ingredients list – 09/04/2021

At 18, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz won the most important victory of his young career: at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, he overthrew the world number 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in a game of five sets and 4h07min in duration. A duel that earned him a spot in the round of 16 at the US Open – no one had gone this far in New York since Michael Chang (17) and Pete Sampras (18) in 1989 – but which also served as a showcase for the teenager.

For the world of tennis fans, Alcaraz has been on the radar for some time. In 2019, he was already attracting attention by winning games in Challenger series tournaments when he was just 15 years old. Now, however, the Spaniard is among the big ones, fighting for important titles and reaching spectators who are not watching small tournaments every day. Welcome, Carlos.

But what is so special about Alcaraz? A little bit of everything, and that’s what he needed to show to defeat Tsitsipas. The big boy has powerful balls on both the right and the left, knows what to do next to the net, defends himself well and knows how to build points like few of his age. He is not yet a tennis player who is going to have spectacular performances every day, but the potential is there.

Rafael Nadal, the teenager’s idol, knows this well. The two faced off at this year’s Masters 1000 in Madrid, precisely on Alcaraz’s 18th birthday. Nadal gave him three gifts. A cake, delivered together with the tournament director, Feliciano López; a tennis class in the form of trampling for 6/1 and 6/2; and lots of praise.

“When someone his age can do what he’s doing, it’s because he has something special. At the same time, he’s humble enough to keep working. He’s passionate about the sport.

I believe he is a complete player. He’s brave, he can hit the net very often, great forehand, great backhand. Of course, he needs to improve his serve a bit, but he’s only 18 today. He has plenty of time. As I said, he is humble and hardworking, I have no doubt he will do it. Your movement is great. When you make a salad and put ingredients in the salad… He has a lot of ingredients to become a great player. That’s the main thing.”

In the round of 16 of the US Open, Alcaraz will go through another unprecedented experience: enter the court as favorite to advance to the quarterfinals in a slam. Current number 55 in the world, the Spaniard will face German Peter Gojowczyk, #141 in the world, who only entered the main group of the tournament after overcoming the qualifying. It’s another step that the talented boy will have to skip.

Things I think I think:

– Alcaraz and Nadal have very different playing styles, but Carlos will eventually inherit the position of best Spanish tennis player from Rafa. It will not be a “New Rafa”, as some bastard portal would write, but it will occupy a prestigious place in a country with a rich history in the sport. Let’s wait to see how Alcaraz matures and stands out in a group of talented tennis players that also includes Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (21 years old, #15 in the world), Italian Jannik Sinner (20, #16), Americans Sebastian Korda ( 21, #45) and Jenson Brooksby (20, #99) and the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (19, #60), among others.

Tomorrow Carlos Alcaraz turns 18. He faces at home, at the Madrid Masters 1000, his childhood idol, the greatest Spanish tennis player in history, Rafael Nadal. I play on the court Manolo Santana, Spanish tennis legend. The technicians? The Spaniards Ferrero and Moya, former No. 1 in the world. pic.twitter.com/f3JGDlVZ0U ? FERNANDO (@_FNARDINI) May 5, 2021

.

Want to know more? Discover the Saque e Voleio crowdfunding program and become a supporter. With at least R$15 a month, supporters have access to exclusive content (newsletter, podcast and Saque e Voleio TV), lives restricted to supporters, as well as membership in a chat group on Telegram, participation in the Circuito dos Palpitões and unmissable promotions .

Follow the serve and volley in Twitter, on Facebook and Instagram.