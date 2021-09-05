Casemiro completes 10 years in the Selection, cites references and says: “I try to be the leader through my work” | Brazilian Team

Exactly ten years ago, on September 5, 2011, Casemiro was called up for the first time for the main Brazilian team by the then coach of the team, Mano Menezes. At the time, 19 years old and still a São Paulo player, he started his career and lived with suspicion and irony for his style of play and way of acting, which earned him the pejorative nickname of “Casemarra”.

A decade later, being Real Madrid’s first-team player and among the best of his position in the world, Casemiro became one of the captains of the Brazilian team and a pillar in Tite’s team, earning much more appreciative nicknames, such as “Casemito”.

1 of 5 At the 2018 World Cup, Casemiro takes a swing at Mexico — Photo: Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images In the 2018 World Cup, Casemiro takes a stand against Mexico — Photo: Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images

This Sunday, he meets the same opponent from his first call-up, Argentina. At 4 pm (GMT), the finalist selections of the last Copa América play a derby at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, valid for the sixth round of the qualifiers.

The duel will be broadcast live throughout Brazil on Globo, SportTV and GE.

See too:

+ Neymar publishes shirtless photos at the national team’s training and mocks criticism for alleged overweight

+ Without giving a line-up, Tite compares the technician to the chef: “She bakes a cake, stuffing, frosting…”

2 out of 5 Casemiro celebrates ten years since he was called up for the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Casemiro celebrates ten years since he was called up for the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Of the 24 calls made by Tite since taking charge of the Seleção, in 2016, Casemiro was out in just two. One in which the coach only called players from Brazilian clubs, to face Colombia, and another in which he spared some of the main athletes, in friendlies against Argentina and Australia.

Even so, the shirt 5 avoids the status of untouchable in the group that is close to guaranteeing a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

– I don’t feel absolute. Consolidating in the Selection is always a challenge regardless of the moment you live in your career. The competition is fierce and you need to demonstrate your ability every chance you get. That’s why I would say that the most difficult time is now, as many players make it to the national team, but few remain for a long time – said the steering wheel, to the ge.

In this interview, Casemiro talks about his inspirations in the Seleção, comments on the fact that he is receiving fewer cards and rejects a rematch with Argentina less than two months after the defeat in the Copa America final, at Maracanã. Check out:

You complete 10 years in the squad with 57 games and four goals scored. What is the most special game along this trajectory?

– All games for the Brazilian national team are special to me, but the most special is always the next game. It’s a challenge to be in the Brazilian team, to stay in the group, since it is the most winning team in the world. Of course, the first game with the national team shirt (in Superclássico against Argentina, in September 2011) comes to mind as a unique moment, but I always try to think about the present.

You have been chosen as captain by Tite in a few games, including against Chile last Thursday. What kind of leader do you believe you are? Motivating, energetic, counselor…? How have you developed this over the years?

– I am always very happy to be chosen as captain of the squad, for me it is a real honor. But as I always say there are several leadership profiles and it’s not the captain’s sash that determines who or who the leaders are. In the national team we have 3 or 4 players who take turns as captains and each has their own leadership style.

3 out of 5 In preparation for the 2018 World Cup, Casemiro goes up to head as Tite observes — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images In preparation for the 2018 World Cup, Casemiro goes up to nod observed by Tite — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

– In my case, I try to demonstrate leadership by example, for the younger ones, for the players who are coming. I try to be the leader for my work, for good examples on and off the field.

Due to suspension, you lost one of the most important matches of the national team in recent times, against Belgium, in the 2018 World Cup. Now, however, you have already played 11 matches without receiving a yellow card. What do you attribute this to? Are you being more cautious? Have you perfected your way of scoring?

– I was very upset that I couldn’t play that game against Belgium, but despite that I can’t change my characteristics. The first wheel has a specific function and sometimes it is part of the game to stop a play and consequently take the card. Of course there is an attention to try to avoid this situation, but I cannot change my characteristics.

4 out of 5 Casemiro receives a 2018 World Cup card. He received two yellow cards and missed out against Belgium — Photo: Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images Casemiro receives a 2018 World Cup card. He received two yellow cards and missed out against Belgium — Photo: Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images

Which former and current teammates have inspired and taught you the most over these ten years?

– I always try to learn from the people I live with and I do it every day in the selection environment. It is a very rich environment in this sense, as each one comes from a different reality, from different experiences and this exchange is important. Not only with the most experienced, but also with the younger ones, with the technical committee, people who live in our daily lives. That’s why I don’t want to mention one or another name, I try to learn from everyone.

See too:

+ Retranqueiro, conservative, coquettish? Tite plays with labels on the way to Qatar

+ Miranda reappears in the national team amid embezzlement, revisits Argentina and revives Cup dream

5 out of 5 Casemiro has 57 games for the national team and is one of the pillars of Tite’s team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Casemiro has 57 games for the national team and is one of the pillars of Tite’s team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Among the most famous defensive midfielders that the Seleção has had recently, you might be more like Dunga for your firmness in your moves and your ability to build. Do you think so? Was living with him positive in this sense of teaching?

– Dunga was a leader, a great player, an expert in the role of first defensive midfielder. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest references I have in the position and of course you end up looking for information and details that made him reach this level. We also had other references in the national team, such as Mauro Silva, who in Spain compares a lot to my style, and he is a guy I admire and César Sampaio, who was a fantastic defensive midfielder and is in our day-to-day with the national team, for doing part of the technical committee (as an assistant).