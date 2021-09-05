CBF calls clubs to deal with audience back to stadiums at meeting | brazilian series a

The CBF called the Serie A clubs in Brasileirão for an extraordinary meeting, next Wednesday, to discuss the return of the public to the stadiums. The information was published by Uol and confirmed by ge.

The extraordinary meeting will debate the possibility of the fans being back in the stands for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The expectation is that the release will take place at this meeting next week.

1 of 1 Fans at Mané Garrincha for Flamengo x Defensa y Justicia, by Libertadores — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF Fans in Mané Garrincha for Flamengo x Defensa y Justicia, by Libertadores — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF

However, one of the subjects to be discussed will be the agreement previously made by the clubs, when it was agreed that the public would only be released with the possibility of this happening in all squares of Brasileirão at the same time.

In São Paulo, for example, Governor João Doria announced the release of public in sporting events only from the beginning of November. Santa Catarina foresees the presence of the public from October. This will need to be discussed among the officers present.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG have already acted with the presence of their fans in Libertadores games after the release of Conmebol, as well as Cruzeiro in the Serie B dispute.