CBLOL 2021 final: with RED champion, TitaN reaches 3rd title | lol

TitaN, RED Canids Kalunga LoL team player — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games
Born in Manaus (AM) and now 21 years old, TitaN started his career in 2016 on Ilha da Macacada Gaming, but he stood out on the national scene when he was called in 2017 by KaBuM to replace Guilherme “Vash”. On that occasion, Vash left the team in the middle of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017 and denounced that the players were training in a hostel in an “unbearable” condition. KaBuM ended up relegated, with TitaN playing in the middle.
Following the season, as a shooter, TitaN helped KaBuM return to the elite by winning the title of the 2nd Split of the Challenge Circuit 2017. The Limeira (SP) club defeated Iron Hawks e-Sports 3-0 in the final .
In 2018, TitaN and KaBuM had a perfect season, with titles from both CBLOL splits.
In the first edition of that year, KaBuM won six of the seven matches in the points stage and, with 1st place, qualified directly for the final. The ninjas beat Vivo Keyd 3-2 in the decision.
KaBuM won the title of the 2nd Split at CBLOL 2018 in Porto Alegre — Photo: Riot Games
In the 2nd Split, KaBuM once again led the qualifying phase, with five triumphs and two setbacks, once again going straight to the final, in which they defeated Flamengo 3-2.
Because of the two CBLOL titles, TitaN and KaBuM participated in both 2018 international championships: Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and LoL World Championship. Now, with RED Canids, Titan will compete in Worlds 2021.