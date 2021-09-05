Chadwick Boseman is honored with building at college where he studied

THE Howard University renamed a building of his Faculty of Fine Arts in honor of Chadwick Boseman, the star of black Panther, who graduated from the institution in 2000. The building’s new facade was unveiled by the university on Instagram – see below.

“[Chadwick Boseman] it was an icon in its own right, and left a huge legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman“wrote the official profile of Howard University.

In addition to the tribute in the institution’s building, Boseman is expected to name a scholarship program in Howard, founded by Disney and its CEO, Bob Iger.

To The Washington Post, the president of the university, Wayne AI Frederick, revealed that the actor was about to join the institution’s board of directors and was still preparing a series of exclusive video lessons for Howard’s students when he died, in August 2020, aged 43.

“We were very excited about the plans he had. This honor is the right thing to do. Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere – and although he didn’t live to see his plans come to fruition, it’s my honor to be able to make sure his legacy lives on“he commented.