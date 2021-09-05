Chi | Director explains post-credits scenes and connection to the MCU

ATTENTION: Spoilers of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings Next!

The meeting between Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and two of the MCU’s most powerful Avengers, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Captain Marvel (brie larson), was the last thing to be filmed on Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The director Destin Daniel Cretton explained to Variety that the post-credits scene, in which the two heroes appear through holograms to discuss the mysteries of the ten rings, the artifact that ends the film in the protagonist’s hands, has been modified until the last second.

“Different versions of this scene went through the script from the beginning“he commented. “This type of post-credit teaser always goes through a lot of modifications and updates, because it depends on other productions that the MCU is currently developing.“.

The inclusion of Larson’s Carol Danvers, however, was a personal request from Cretton – after all, he and the actress have already worked together on three films: Temporary 12 (2012), the glass castle (2015) and fight for justice (2019). But confirmation only came on the eve of filming.

“Obviously, the two of them appearing in holograms helps. That means once the scene is over, they can go back to whatever they’re doing in another corner of the MCU. And I’m not even sure what they’re doing , by the way! What I do know is that I always took ideas to Marvel, and they only blocked me when the idea in question was in conflict with what was happening with these characters in other productions.“, he said.

The second post-credits scene, in which we go as the secret organization Ten Rings came under the command of Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Shang-Chi’s sister, was recorded earlier. When asked about the future of the secret society in the MCU, Cretton was cryptic.

“I think it’s fair to say that their goal [adquirir poder ao redor do mundo] remains the same. The purpose of post-credits scenes is to raise this kind of question“he commented.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which shows the title character dealing with ghosts from his past and recovering the martial and mystical arts training he received as a child, is already in theaters.

