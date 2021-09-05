City Hall prohibits movement near the work to widen the beach at Balneário Camboriú | Santa Catarina

The City Hall of Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast, prohibited the movement of people and boats along the shore of Praia Central. space passes through sand strip widening work . On Friday (3), management said security at the site had been tightened until the September 7 holiday.

Teams from the Municipal Guard, lifeguards, inspectors and workers from the company executing the work carry out the monitoring work. O perimeter is signposted and can only be used after the dredging phase is completed and the pipeline leaves the water.

The prohibition is to prevent any type of accident or collision with the equipment used during the work.

Circulation in the Praia Central sand strip is free from Rua 3.700 to Pontal Norte. The stretch delimiting the navigation of vessels goes up to 1.2 km from Ilha das Cabras.

The stretch of sand strip that has already been widened, about 830 meters until this Friday, cannot be used either, as the sand still needs to settle completely. After that, it will undergo inspection by the construction team so that it can be visited by the public again.

The aim of the work is to move the sand strip from the current 25 meters, on average, to 70 meters. According to the city hall, the work will allow, in addition to protecting the shore against the advance of the tides, the creation of privileged spaces for residents and visitors. Outdoor spaces for sports, leisure, a new bike path, differentiated landscaping, will be installed in the future.

The work will cost R$ 67 million. The work is being carried out by a consortium of two companies, the Brazilian DTA Engenharia and the Belgian Jan De Nul, winner of the tender carried out by the municipality. The work must be completed by the end of October or beginning of November.

