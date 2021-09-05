Cleo Pires appears in a surreal way and even surprises her husband

Cleo saucer is just happy enjoying the honeymoon trip with her husband, Leandro D’Lucca, by Fernando de Noronha. The actress shared on her Instagram profile some photos of the boat trip she took in the archipelago.

In the images, Cleo appeared wearing a bikini and showing off her healed belly. “At sea“, wrote in the caption of the publication. The famous companion summarized in the comments: “Mermaid“.

Her sister, Antonia Morais, also raved about: “Beautiful“. The same commented his stepfather, Orlando Morais: “Beautiful“. “Very beautiful“, said Tatá Werneck. “Goddess“, completed Aline Scratched.

Before the clicks, Cleo posed with a very special look, walking hand in hand with her husband. In the caption, she made a request. “My God, travel! See if it never ends, please“, begged. The entrepreneur, in turn, declared: “Father’s beauty. Love you“.

In other images, the singer appeared wearing a bikini and a sexy slit skirt. In the publication’s caption, the singer commented: “What night“. In the comments, the husband of the famous, Leandro D’Lucca left a special message. “My perfect prgt!“, he fired.

The businessman’s message made followers suspect whether ‘prgt’ would be the abbreviation for pregnant, in English. “Wouldn’t it be pregnant? Will be?“, asked a netizen, using emojis of scared. There were even those who gave another guess: “Would it be perguete?“.

Leandro had already piqued the curiosity of his followers recently. The buzz formed in Gloria Pires’s social media profile this weekend. The actress used Instagram to celebrate winning the Best Actress award at the Gramado Film Festival.

In the comments, wishing his mother-in-law well, Leandro D’Lucca shot: “Congratulations Grandma“. The message, of course, raised questions about a possible pregnancy of the daughter of Fábio Jr.

“Grandmother???“questioned one. “Leandro, is Cleo pregnant?asked another. Some netizens, in an attempt to decipher what the businessman meant, pointed out that Gloria has other children besides Cleo. “Gloria doesn’t just have Cleo as a daughter“, wrote a third. “I only said it because it was Cleo’s husband who called her granny“answered a follower.

After the repercussion, Cleo opened the game and spoke out once and for all about the rumors that she would be pregnant for the first time. “PEOPLE, I love the Internet! Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay!”, said the beauty, laughing. At another point, she explained that it was all a misunderstanding.

“Lê calls my mommy granny because we made a movie called ‘Grandma Ninja’. Oh, I love you!”, completed.