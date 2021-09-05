Climate change: the ‘other’ gas that increasingly contributes to global warming

by

  • Matt McGrath
  • BBC News Science Reporter

Methane Emissions

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Latest UN report on climate change showed that methane is responsible for much of the current warming

One of the most surprising data from the recent UN report on climate change was the prominence of methane as a gas responsible for increasing temperatures.

An aggressive campaign to cut methane emissions could give the world more time to tackle climate change, experts say.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report suggests that between 30% and 50% of the rise in temperatures is due to this powerful but short-lived gas.

The main sources of methane include agriculture, oil and gas fields and landfills.