‘come on Avenida Paulista to arrest me’ · Jornal Midiamax

The target of an arrest warrant after calling for “violent acts of protest” for September 7, truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes – known as Zé Trovão – published a video on his social networks this Saturday, 4, in which he says he will be on Avenida Paulista during the demonstration scheduled for the holiday. He also sends a message to the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the arrest warrant against him, and suggests: “how about you come to Paulista on September 7 and arrest me?”

In the video, he even argues that the arrest would have no legal basis. “Today is September 4, 2021, the Federal Police has so far not complied with the arrest warrant issued by Alexandre de Moraes to me, because illegal orders are not complied with”, says the truck driver, and then carry out the ” invitation card”.

The arrest warrant against the truck driver was issued on Friday, 3, as part of an open inquiry to investigate the organization of violent demonstrations on the holiday. The same investigation resulted in the arrest of pocket blogger Wellington Macedo de Souza.

The blogger had already been the target of searches on the 20th in the operation that hit singer Sérgio Reis. He also had his YouTube channel and Instagram profile suspended in the investigation.

Since August 20, Thunder has been prohibited by court order from approaching a radius of one kilometer from Praça dos Três Poderes. The same prohibition applies to singer Sérgio Reis, deputy Otoni de Paula and nine other people who, according to the investigation, were defending an ‘uprising’ in Brasília on 7 September.

In addition, Moraes also ordered the blocking of a Pix key (and the account linked to it) which, according to the PGR, has been receiving ‘donations from individuals to finance the strike’ planned by the group.

raise

According to the decision that determined the search and seizure operations, last month, the articulation for a sort of ‘uprising’ on the 7th of September began with Zé Trovão. The truck driver, says the document signed by Moraes, “incited followers, under the pretext of making a statement about an alleged strike by truck drivers, to invade the Supreme Court and the National Congress and to ‘start up’ the President and the Rapporteur of the CPI of the Pandemic in order to ‘solve the problem (of the increase) of fuels in Brazil'”.

The Attorney General’s Office reported that the pocket driver was ‘excited’ by the repercussion of the live and continued posting videos calling on the population to ‘demand the dismissal of the eleven justices of the Supreme Court’, saying that he also made contact with ‘agribusiness’ , to ‘support their cause’. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there was a ‘concern to prevent public security agencies from becoming aware of the ongoing conspiracy’.

Also according to the agency, as of July 15th, publications with the phrases “Stoppage of truck drivers and the people”, “resignation of STF ministers”, “September 7th 2021” and “agro, truck drivers and the people, together in a single objective”. Ten days later, the mobilization would have started to take shape, indicated the Federal Public Ministry, with a meeting held at the hotel at the Blue Tree Premium Faria Lima, ‘under the auspices of the “Movimento Pro Brasil”‘