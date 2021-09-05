Corinthians Announces Details of Agreement with Women’s Team Master Sponsor

O Corinthians This Saturday disclosed details of the agreement with Spani Atacadista, the new master sponsor of the women’s team. The agreement had already been announced last Wednesday, during the “Live 111 Years – A Fiel Vai Invadir”, an event celebrating the 111 years of the club.

The contract is valid until the end of 2022. The brand will already be stamped on Timão’s shirt this Sunday, when the São Paulo team faces Railway, for the return match of the semifinals of the Brasileirão Women. The first match ended with a 3-1 victory for Corinthians.

“Corinthians is among the biggest clubs in the world and being able to combine our brand to be part of the history of a team that goes beyond borders is an opportunity that every company seeks. I’m sure we’ll have a great return of identity for our brand and that this partnership will be marked by achievements on both sides”, stated Cléber Gomez, CEO of Grupo Zaragoza, the company that holds the Spani Atacadista banner.

The new sponsor will also be present on the men’s team. The company will print the club’s training, coaching and travel uniforms.

“We are very happy to have the support of Spani on our shirt. It is part of our goal to make women’s football more and more self-sustainable and to strengthen men’s football. I have no doubts that a very successful partnership begins here, with the strength of Vale do Paraíba”, said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

