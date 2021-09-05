Corinthians complete ten days without playing; last break was four months ago

After ending the first round of Brasileirão with a victory against Grêmio, Corinthians will return to the field on Tuesday, when it will complete ten days without commitments. Timão has not had an interval longer than this since April this year.

The last time that a break in Alvinegro commitments happened was between the months of March and April, when Corinthians beat Retrô-PE, still for the Copa do Brasil. After this confrontation, on March 26, Timon stayed until April 11 without taking the field – on that occasion, it took 16 days in all.

Another recent period without games was between the defeat by 2-1 to Atlético-MG, in July, in the 12th round, and the victory against Cuiabá, in the 13th. Corinthians had a nine-day break between matches valid for the Brasileirão.

The big difference from the current break concerns the cast of Timão. Today, Corinthians fans live with great anticipation to see the new reinforcements, Róger Guedes and Willian, on the field wearing the Alvinegra shirt – in addition to them, Sylvinho also had two strong reinforcements arriving in the squad: Giuliano and Renato Augusto.

Both Róger Guedes and Willian can make their debuts for Corinthians next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, when Timão faces Juventude at Neo Química Arena. Both participated in the preparatory training for the duel this Saturday.

