Corinthians fails to convert chances into goals and loses to Umuarama in the National Futsal League

Corinthians Futsal entered the court for the National Futsal League against Umuarama this Sunday, at 11:05 am. Despite having created more chances, the team lost 3-2 at the Amario Vieira da Costa gymnasium.

With the defeat, Corinthians continued in the classification zone. However, there is a direct confrontation in the next round. To qualify, Corinthians must win or at least draw, which would lead to goal difference, a criterion in which they have an advantage. A defeat would leave the team out of the playoffs. Umuarama, on the other hand, despite having achieved their first victory, no longer has a chance to compete in the next phase.

Write it down, Faithful – Corinthians will face Jaraguá on October 11, at 6 pm. The match valid for the last round of the classification phase of the National Futsal League takes place at the Wlamir Marques gym.

lineup

Coach André Bié chose the following starting lineup: Bald, Tatinho, Leandro Caires, Rabisco and You must.

The game

First time

Early on, Bald was required to defend Dudu’s submission. However, Corinthians grew in the game and had the best chances. Tatinho almost opened the scoreboard in a move that resulted in a lateral and then a corner. Deives took advantage of the set ball and submitted with a volley. Afterwards, the Corinthians captain was fouled, but the judge ordered him to continue. With that, Umuarama managed a counterattack, but the play ended in Careca.

Afterwards, Léo Café submitted from a distance, leading to danger, but nothing came of it. Deives took a strong blow from Carapiá when he opened his arm too wide. For this reason, the opposing player received a yellow card. Recovered from the foul, Deives left the cavalcade for Rafa. At the end, the ball went through Léo Oliveira’s right. Later, Rafa committed a foul, which ended with a submission by Carapiá.

Neguinho received a ball in the face of the goal, but the goalkeeper managed to get ahead of the defense. Afterwards, he braced his chest for João Victor, who ended up getting the worst of it in the split with Léo Oliveira. Neguinho missed Lucas Carvalho, but overall Timão was taking care of the match. In an individual play, Rafa escaped the marking and scored the first goal on the goalkeeper’s exit. Neguinho still had the chance to expand, but submitted it out.

Danilo came out on the counterattack, but Marcelo was better and prevented the draw. Then it was Deives’ turn to kick out. Tatinho took another shot from a distance, but the ball only caught the net on the outside, after a deviation from the mark. João Victor passed it on to Rafa, who sent it to Deives. The Corinthians captain wasted and the ball went to Léo Oliveira. Gabriel Alves received a good pass from Deives and could not dominate.

With difficulties, the Umuarama coach asked for technical time. On the way back, Neguinho gave a pass to Rafa and the ball deflected into a corner. In another move, Neguinho tried to give a hat to the goalkeeper and almost scored a great goal. Umuarama got the tie with just 14 seconds to go, Deives slipped and left the ball free for the opponents. Andinho took the opportunity to make everything the same. With that, the first half ended in 1 to 1.

Second time

Corinthians also had a better start in the second half. Deives passed Leandro Caires a jackpot, Neguinho received a free kick and tried to send it to Rafa, he escaped and pulled with his left leg, giving a strong kick with a deflection. In another move, Rafa escaped the marking in individual play and rolled to Caires. He wasted no time and submitted, scoring a great goal. With that, Corinthians was back in the lead.

In a wrong pass by Deives, Vini opened a counterattack, but was stopped by Marcelo and injured in the time of submission. Then, Fernandinho had a ball in his arm and Umuarama complained a lot about the move. After that, the opposing coach was booked for a complaint in a bid between João Victor and Felipinho. In the end, Montanha and Neguinho were also yellowed in the confusion.

Gabriel Alves suffered a foul committed by Léo Café. Afterwards, Deives had one more chance and lost over the mark. In yet another move of confusion, Léo Café went after Gabriel Alves, who received a card even though he hadn’t done anything, besides being pushed. Gabriel complained and Léo Café also got yellow. Tatinho tried from a distance for another Léo Oliveira defense.

In a corner kick, Tatinho got the ball badly and was almost there again. Then it was Felipinho’s turn to attack for Umuarama in a single play. Deives took it to Corinthians. Insistent, Felipinho went up and kicked the second free-marking post, the ball swerved and entered. In search of victory, Felipinho dribbled Rabisco and finished with a deflection to the goal. Soon after, Corinthians asked for technical time.

On the way back, he bet on the goalkeeper. Fernandinho took a card by default. Rafa tried to reverse when receiving a pass from Deives, but finished it free of mark. Then it was Umuarama’s turn to ask for time. Corinthians had a corner kick and the ball fell to Deives, who got it very badly. Then he got another chance and Lucas took it.

Timon also complained about a penalty. Rafa received it alone in the area and was stopped when he was going to kick. In the final moments, Fernandinho broke and lost the chance of a draw. Marcelo and Augusto got into an argument after Augusto made a foul. Due to the confusion, Augusto, Andinho and Jhol were yellowed. In the last move, Corinthians beat the foul that had been committed by Augusto and failed to tie. Thus, the duel ended 3-2.

