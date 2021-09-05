Corinthians hires Gabriel Ges definitively for the U-20; steering wheel recovers from injury

Corinthians has definitively signed the defensive midfielder Gabriel Góes, who plays for the club’s Under-20 category. The new link was registered this Friday night at the IDB of the Brazilian Football Confederation and runs until June 30, 2022.

Gabriel is 20 years old and arrived at Timão in June 2021 on a three-month loan from Flamengo de Guarulhos, a period that would end on September 15th. The contract with a reduced term was made precisely so that the athlete was better evaluated by the club.

The player, however, played a few minutes with the alvinegra shirt. Right on his debut, on July 14, during the team’s 1-1 draw against São Paulo, the midfielder suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. He underwent surgery in late July and is recovering.

It is worth adding that Gabriel is a defensive midfielder, but he also acts as a defender. He was the eighth of 13 reinforcements who made it to Timão’s U-20 this season – see names below. One of them has even left Parque São Jorge after Náutico asks for his return (defender Carlão).

The 13 Sub-20 signings in 2021

Anderson Leonardo – (Striker, Vila Nova-GO)

(Striker, Vila Nova-GO) Carlão – (Defencer, Nautical)

(Defencer, Nautical) Jose Vitor – (Steering wheel, Globo-RN)

(Steering wheel, Globo-RN) Gabriel – (Sideline, Cruise)

(Sideline, Cruise) João Pedro – (Goalkeeper, Atlético-SC)

(Goalkeeper, Atlético-SC) Wesley Borges – (Goalkeeper, Ituano)

(Goalkeeper, Ituano) Luan – (Striker, Linense)

(Striker, Linense) Gabriel Goes – (Volante, Flamengo-SP)

(Volante, Flamengo-SP) Robert – (Striker, São Caetano)

(Striker, São Caetano) João Goes – (Meia, Caldense-MG)

(Meia, Caldense-MG) Giovane – (Centroavante, Capivariano-SP)

(Centroavante, Capivariano-SP) Gustavinho – (Meia, Vila Nova-GO)

– (Meia, Vila Nova-GO) Carlos Henrique – (Left side, Atlético-GO)

