Corinthians receives Ferroviria to define a place in the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship; know everything

This Sunday night is an important commitment for Corinthians. At 20h, Timão will face Ferroviária, at Arena Barueri, for the return game of the semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship.

It is worth remembering that the duel takes place at Arena Barueri because Fazendinha does not have the necessary retreat to count on the VAR, which is the novelty for the semifinal of the competition. The duel could not take place at the Neo Química Arena either, as the Brazilian team will use the Casa do Povo to face Argentina this Sunday, at 4 pm.

The Corinthians arrive to the decision with a good advantage built in the first game. The team won by 3-1. In the national competition, Timão was the leader of the first phase, disputed in the running points system, and eliminated Avaí/Kindermann in the quarterfinals.

This is the fourth game between the teams of the season. The other three were under the command of the Araraquara team and ended up in a victory for Timão: in addition to the victory for the first semi, Corinthians also won 1-0 by Brasileirão and 3-0 by Paulista.

Lineup!

After beating Nacional by Paulistão in the middle of the week with a mixed team, coach Arthur Elias should return to his team with full strength tonight. The commander can also keep Miriam, who made an extremely positive start last Wednesday.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim; Anddressinha, Gabi Zanotti and Miriam; Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Vic Albuquerque.

On the whistle!

The referee chosen by the CBF to referee this Sunday’s clash is Deborah Cecilia Cruz Correia, who will have the help of Karla Renata Cavalcanti de Santana and Daniele de Andrade Felipe. The fourth referee is Bruna Serra Oliveira and the responsible for the video referee is Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior.

It is precisely through the video referee that Timão sends the game at Arena Barueri. Parque São Jorge does not have the necessary retreat in the field to use the technology and Neo Química Arena hosts the duel between Brazil and Argentina.

On TV!

Tonight’s match won’t have open gates for fans, but will be broadcast exclusively on TV. THE Band will be responsible for televising the game on the open network for Timon fans.

