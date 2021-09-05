Corinthians visits Umuarama to try to stay in the LNF classification zone

Corinthians futsal is back on the court this Sunday. At 11:05 am, the team visits Umuarama for the 13th round of the National Futsal League. The duel takes place at the Ginásio Amario Vieira da Costa, in Umuarama, Paraná.

Corinthians currently ranks fifth in Group A, with just 12 points won. With this, Timão is the last in the classification for the LNF playoffs. So far, there are ten games, with three wins, three draws and four defeats, with 40% success.

The teams are divided into three groups (seven in Group A and eight in Groups B and C). Clubs face each other in their own group in round-trip matches. The top five in each group qualify for the round of 16, in addition to the best sixth place – see LNF 2021 groups.

lineup

Coach André Bié’s Corinthians should enter the court with the following starting quintet: Careca, Lé, Rabisco, Deives and Tatinho.

How to follow up

As has been the case with all sporting events in Brazil due to the pandemic, the duel will not be able to count on the presence of the fans. This way, fans can follow Timão on LNF TV, from TVN Sports – the channel is a streaming and has a value of R$89.90 for the broadcast of the entire futsal season.

