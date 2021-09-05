Covid-19: Brazil receives over 1.5 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer

A plane with a new shipment of ComiRNaty vaccines, from Pfizer/BioNTech, landed around 14:00 this Saturday (4) at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. According to Pfizer, comprising 1.52 million doses, this was the 63rd batch of vaccines against covid-19 sent to Brazil.

Pfizer’s immunizing agent is applied in two doses.

The arrival of this batch in Brazil was scheduled for Friday (3), but, according to Pfizer, for logistical reasons, the flight was rescheduled for today.

The Ministry of Health informed that the distribution of these doses will take place in the coming days. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Brazil, the ministry informs that it has distributed to the states and the Federal District more than 55.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

According to the ministry, more than 253.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been destined for all of Brazil. This includes Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz and CoronaVac/Butantan/Sinovac vaccines, which are given in two doses, and Janssen, which is given in a single dose.

Also according to the ministry, more than 133.5 million Brazilians received at least the first dose and 65.6 million are completely immunized with two doses or a single dose.