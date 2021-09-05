Covid-19: Feira de Santana registers 26 more cases; number of inpatients dropped to 32 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/03/2021 19:25.

According to the bulletin, 217 people are awaiting test results.

Photo: Illustrative/Hospital das Clínicas/GOV-SP

wake up city

In the last 24 hours, the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 reduced from 39 to 32, in Feira de Santana. The municipality reached the mark of 45,840 cured of the disease, an index that represents 92% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 340 exams were negative and 26 positive. The positive results today are in relation to the release of accumulated tests that had been collected between August 30th and September 1st, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results. The epidemiological bulletin also confirms one more death, which occurred on January 22nd. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance bulletin of the Municipal Health Department.



Report card:

Cases confirmed this Friday (03.09.21): 26

Patients recovered on the day: 4

Negative results for the day: 340

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 32

Death reported on the day: 1

Date of death: 01/22 – The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the municipality: 49,776 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 3, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,925

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,840

Total negative exams: 69,644 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 3, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 217

Total deaths: 979

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,222 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 3, 2021)

Positive result: 4,883 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 3, 2021)

In home isolation: 3

Negative result: 20,339 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 3, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).