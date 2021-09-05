COVID-19: Minas counts five cases of the Mu variant; see cities – General

Minas Gerais confirmed, this Friday (3/9), five cases of the Mu variant, originating in Colombia. The diagnoses were released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG), which reported that three people were infected by the new strain in Virginpolis and another two in Guanhes. The cities are in the east of the state.
Guanhes received the information about the exams on August 23, making the information public the following day. J Virginpolis confirmed the third case of the Colombian variant on the 25th of the same month.
It was not informed whether the five cases were imported. Therefore, it is not yet possible to say whether there is community transmission of the Mu in Minas.
Variant of interest
Variant Mu, which can also be identified as B.1,621, has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The strain first appeared on the Colombian Atlantic coast, in January, and has currently been identified in more than 43 countries.
WHO states that the Mu variant may have mutations that would show resistance to the vaccines. However, studies are being carried out to better understand the effects of the strain.
Delta variant
Read more about COVID-19
Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevention, search and vaccination.