COVID-19: Minas counts five cases of the Mu variant; see cities – General

Five cases of the Mu variant, originating in Colombia, were confirmed in Minas (photo: AFP)

Minas Gerais confirmed, this Friday (3/9), five cases of the Mu variant, originating in Colombia. The diagnoses were released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG), which reported that three people were infected by the new strain in Virginpolis and another two in Guanhes. The cities are in the east of the state.

According to the Municipality of Guanhes, the municipality was informed that two samples from residents of the city revealed mutations that characterized the Colombian variant. The material was sent to Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed) between July 13th and 26th. Also according to the municipality, the patients had mild symptoms and completed home isolation.

Guanhes received the information about the exams on August 23, making the information public the following day. J Virginpolis confirmed the third case of the Colombian variant on the 25th of the same month.

It was not informed whether the five cases were imported. Therefore, it is not yet possible to say whether there is community transmission of the Mu in Minas.

Variant of interest

Variant Mu, which can also be identified as B.1,621, has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The strain first appeared on the Colombian Atlantic coast, in January, and has currently been identified in more than 43 countries.

WHO states that the Mu variant may have mutations that would show resistance to the vaccines. However, studies are being carried out to better understand the effects of the strain.

Delta variant